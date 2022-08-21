After her crushing defeat in Wyoming’s Republican primary election, Rep. Liz Cheney has decided to chastise voters for booting her out.

Cheney went on ABC News‘ “This Week” for a fawning interview about her supposed courage for spending the better part of the last two years criticizing every breath of former President Donald Trump. As usual, the establishment media was eating right from her palm.

“No regrets,” Cheney said. “You know, I feel sad about where my party is,” Cheney said. “I feel sad about the way that too many of my colleagues have responded to what I think is a great moral test and challenge of our time, a great moment to determine whether or not people are going to stand up on behalf of the democracy and on behalf of our Republic.”

Cheney was referring to the “grave threat” that is Donald Trump, a man who she has painted as an evil dictator ever since the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion at the United States Capitol.

She conveniently ignored the fact that Trump called on his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” on Jan. 6, which certainly does not constitute an incitement of violence.







In addition, while those who engaged in violence on that should be condemned, the argument that the events presented a “threat to democracy” is weak, at best.

Congress delayed the vote to certify the election as the incursion went on, but they reconvened later that night and completed the certification process, proving our democracy was still very much intact.

Nonetheless, Cheney continued with her attacks against Republicans who decided they no longer want her in office.

Should Republicans abandon Liz Cheney completely? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1316 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

When asked what her defeat said about “Trump’s stranglehold” on the Republican party, Cheney said it meant “large portions” of the party were “very sick.”

“We really have got to decide whether or not we’re going to be a party based on substance and policy, or whether we’re going to remain, as so many of our party are today, in the grips of a dangerous former president,” Cheney said.

These words are rich coming from a woman who has made her entire existence about hating Trump for almost two years.

Since June 2021, Cheney has blamed Trump for Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal and compared him to the Chinese Communist Party.

That’s in addition to the endless attacks about Jan. 6, which has undoubtedly been her main line of attack. For someone who says she wants the party to move on from Trump, she sure does seem obsessed with him.

Cheney said Republicans had to “make sure” Trump was not the nominee for president in 2024. She said there were “millions of Republicans out there, Independents and Democrats as well,” who would prevent Trump from becoming the nominee.

If her prediction comes true, America may finally be spared from having to listen to her holier-than-thou speeches on every establishment news network. After all, Cheney is politically irrelevant without Trump in the picture.

Yet if Trump does win the nomination, which he has a great chance to do, we will likely have to endure Cheney’s lectures for years to come.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.