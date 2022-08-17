Liz Cheney Mourns Brutal Loss By Basically Announcing Presidential Run and Comparing Herself to Lincoln

Radical anti-Trumper Rep. Liz Cheney was destroyed in Wyoming’s Republican primary on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop her from spewing more lies.

With about 95 percent of the vote reporting as of Wednesday morning, Cheney was losing by a whopping 37 points to Harriet Hageman, with Cheney drawing only 28.9 percent of the vote compared to Hageman’s 66.3 percent, according to The New York Times. Hageman was declared the winner early on Tuesday night, and the race was never close by any stretch of the imagination.

Yet if you only listened to her concession speech without looking at any of the numbers, you would think she was some sort of political hero.

“The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all,” Cheney said. “Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our union and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.”

Liz Cheney: “Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and House before he won the most important election of all…” pic.twitter.com/3bIFVv2Ch0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 17, 2022

The not-so-subtle implication here was that Cheney is somehow akin to Abraham Lincoln, one of the greatest advocates for unity of all time. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Cheney has spent the last year and a half brutally attacking former President Donald Trump, and many of her accusations have been false.

As vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, Cheney repeatedly suggested Trump “incited violence” prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion at the United States Capitol.

“As the full picture is coming into view with the Jan. 6 committee, it has become clear that the efforts Donald Trump oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and more threatening than we could have imagined,” Cheney said in a June 2020 speech, according to The New York Times.

In reality, Trump encouraged his followers to go to the Capitol building to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”







This was not an incitement of violence, but rather an encouragement for Americans to exercise their constitutional right to peacefully protest.

Cheney also ignited furor against Trump by blaming him for Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal and comparing him to the Chinese Communist Party, accusations for which she provided little to no substantial evidence.

If all these accusations were true and Trump was a communist dictator who incited violence against the government, Americans would be right to vehemently despise him. Yet Cheney’s accusations are lies, meaning she has fueled intense hatred toward the former president based on fabricated accusations.

Lincoln unified an entire country, while Cheney has divided both the Republican Party and the U.S. as a whole with her lies. There is nothing similar to Lincoln about that.

On Wednesday morning, Cheney confirmed to NBC’s “Today” that she is mulling a run for president.

“That’s a decision that I’m going to make in the coming months,” Cheney told NBC host Savannah Guthrie. “I’m not going to make any announcements here this morning, but it is something that I’m thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months.”

“I’ll make a decision in the coming months.” — Rep. Liz Cheney said about possibly running for President. pic.twitter.com/b2SjAYVN2W — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 17, 2022

If Cheney did run, it would be a horrible decision for her. Republicans have already made it clear they want nothing to do with her, and many Democrats would be unlikely to support her for president, either.

Despite her hatred of Trump, Cheney’s voting record is solidly conservative. She voted with Trump 93 percent of the time during her career in Congress, Newsweek reported.

As soon as leftists take a look at Cheney’s voting record, most of them will likely decide her unhinged rants against Trump are not enough to justify voting for her, given the vast differences in policy.

Cheney dug her own grave by repeatedly lying about Trump, and her chances of winning any future elections are slim because of her own ridiculous actions.

