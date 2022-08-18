Liz Cheney Received a Call Directly from Joe Biden the Night She Got Trounced in Primary: Report

After losing the Wyoming GOP primary, Rep. Liz Cheney reportedly received a call from President Joe Biden.

Biden reached out to Cheney after she lost to Harriet Hageman, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed, Bloomberg reported.

Cheney, an outspoken critic of Trump, lost the primary by 37 points on Tuesday night.

Following the report that Biden called Cheney in the aftermath of losing the primary, neither the White House or Cheney’s office have commented on the conversation.

But Cheney did make it clear after her loss that she will do “whatever it takes” to keep Trump from coming back to the White House, she told Savannah Gurthrie on the “TODAY” show.

“I will be doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office,” Cheney said.

Cheney was one of the ten House Republicans who voted for Trump to be impeached after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, CBS News reported.

Only two of those 10 House Republicans will now stand for re-election, Bloomberg reported.

Four, Cheney among them, have been defeated in primaries, and another four have announced retirement.

Cheney has also been working with the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Politico reported.

“I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic. And I think that defeating him is going to require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents, and that’s what I intend to be a part of,” Cheney said on the “TODAY” show.

In light of her defeat, Cheney has also decided to launch a new leadership political action committee to oppose any of Trump’s possible efforts to get back to the Oval Office, Politico reported.

She cited the need to unify against Trump and defend constitutional principles.

Cheney won the 2020 Wyoming GOP primary race by 73 percentage points, according to Axios.

“The path to that same victory would have been very easy. But that path would have required that I accept, that I embrace, that I perpetuate the ‘Big Lie,’ and I’ve been very clear at every moment since Jan. 6 that there are some things that have got to be above politics — that there’s no political office that is more important than the principles that we take an oath to defend,” she said on the “TODAY” show.

After her own defeat, Cheney referenced Abraham Lincoln’s early defeat in elections, which many have interpreted as her way of teasing a possible presidential run of her own.

“The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all,” Cheney said in her concession speech. “Lincoln ultimately prevailed. He saved our Union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.”

When Guthrie specifically asked Cheney if she had plans to run for president, she said she was not going to make any announcements at this time but that it “is something I’m thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months.”

