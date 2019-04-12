SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Liz Cheney Explodes After Ocasio-Cortez Launches Attack on Dan Crenshaw

×
By Molly Prince
Published April 12, 2019 at 9:52am
Modified April 12, 2019 at 11:50am
Print

GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney criticized Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday for her “indefensible and uninformed” attack of Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

The congressman took offense to Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s callous description of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that left nearly 3,000 dead.

“It’s nauseating, frankly,” Cheney said, referring to a video that surfaced of Omar calling the the Sept. 11 attacks merely an event where “some people did something.” The video was from a fundraiser for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on March 23 when Omar was delivering the keynote speech and was shown urging Muslim Americans to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable.”

WATCH:

TRENDING: Latest Ebola Outbreak Could Be Declared Global Emergency

“I’m glad that you played the whole clip because some of our colleagues, including Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, have launched a defense of her, claiming that her comments were ‘taken out of context,’ Cheney said while appearing on Sirius XM Patriot.

“First of all, there’s no context in which calling 9/11 ‘some people did something’ is anything other than a disgrace,” she continued. “Secondly, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez attacked one of our other colleagues, Congressman Dan Crenshaw, really lashing out at him and saying, ‘Why don’t you go do something about domestic terrorism.’”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted back at Crenshaw on Thursday after the former Navy SEAL stated it is “unbelievable” that a member of Congress would describe “terrorists who killed thousands of Americans” in such a manner.

Do you agree with Liz Cheney?

“You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes,” Ocasio-Cortez responded to Crenshaw. “In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that?”

Ocasio-Cortez also claimed that Omar has “done more for 9/11 families than the GOP” and that Republicans are “happy to weaponize (Omar’s) faith.”

“You know, I think she needs to remember and recognize that Congressman Crenshaw lost his eye defending her freedom. So, she ought to go thank him instead of lashing out in this indefensible and uninformed kind of Twitter attack,” Cheney said.

“I think we all have to remember 9/11 was the worst attack on our homeland in U.S. history. More Americans were killed than in Pearl Harbor.

“It was a horrific terrorist attack at the hands of radical Islamic terrorists and Ilhan Omar can try to re-write history, can try to call it something else, but when she does that she’s showing that she has absolutely no understanding and no recognition of the threats that we face,” she continued.

RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Speaks Out on Trump-McCain Feud: ‘Mr. President, Seriously Stop…’

“The notion that she’s comparing her ‘discomfort’ to the over 3,000 Americans who were killed that day is unbelievable to me.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Google Labels Pro-Life Film ‘Unplanned’ as ‘Propaganda,’ Quickly Backs Down After Backlash
Fed Up Couple Drugs School Workers on Strike
Liz Cheney Explodes After Ocasio-Cortez Launches Attack on Dan Crenshaw
Georgetown Students Vote To Increase Their Tuition To Pay for Slavery Reparations
YouTube Bans Video Revealing Anti-Semitism at University
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×