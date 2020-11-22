Several congressional Republicans are calling upon President Donald Trump to offer what Republican Rep. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called “genuine evidence” to back up his allegations of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

The Trump campaign alleges there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. While there have been multiple alleged instances of voting irregularities, proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the voting process that would have skewed the final results of the presidential election.

“America is governed by the rule of law. The President and his lawyers have made claims of criminality and widespread fraud, which they allege could impact election results,” Cheney said in a statement on her website. “If they have genuine evidence of this, they are obligated to present it immediately in court and to the American people.”

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas expressed similar thoughts.

“Where we are is the point where we need the evidence adduced in court,” Cotton told “Fox & Friends” on Friday. (Breitbart News has the video here.)

“We’re to the point, though, where this is time not for politicians or for press conferences,” said Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) on Fox News. “That was during the election. This is a time for evidence in court.”https://t.co/q9g9hRcppj via @WSJ — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) November 21, 2020

On Thursday, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, and attorney Sidney Powell, cited multiple possible conspiracies in explaining why several states where the Trump campaign is mounting challenges went for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

During the news conference, Powell said, “In terms of the level of corruption we are looking at here, we have no idea how many Republican or Democratic candidates in any state across the country paid to have the system rigged to work for them. These people didn’t do this just to take control. They make one heck of a lot of money off of it.”

That drew a rebuke from Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa speaking on “The Guy Benson” show on Sirius XM radio. (RealClearPolitics has the audio here, starting about he 7:50 mark.)

“That is an offensive comment for those of us that do stand up and represent our state in a dignified manner,” said Ernst, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard.

“To insinuate that Republican and Democratic candidates paid to throw off this election I think is absolutely outrageous. And I do take offense to that. You know, I have fought for my country. I’ve worn our nation’s uniform to protect the values and freedoms that our nation espouses and to have that accusation just offhandedly thrown out there just to confuse our voters across the United States, I think that is absolutely wrong.”

Others said that they have seen nothing to back up claims of widespread fraud.

“I’ve not seen any evidence of fraud that would overturn 150,000 and some votes,” Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan said Friday, referring to Biden’s margin in his state, according to The Hill. “I don’t see judges overturning the results of the certified elections. No one has shown any evidence.”

Trump has opened up a channel of communication to Michigan Republicans, which was slammed by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, according to Politico.

“There is a right way and a wrong way to compile the evidence and mount legal challenges in our courts,” she said. “The wrong way is to attempt to pressure state election officials. That undermines the public’s faith in our election results without evidence and court rulings to support the allegations.”

Or, as Republican Rep. Kay Granger of Texas told CNN: “I think that it’s time to move on.”

