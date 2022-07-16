Liz Cheney Trails Trump-Endorsed Primary Challenger by Yuge Margin in Wyoming Poll

Turns out touting a partisan Democrat line doesn’t run well with Wyoming Republican voters — at least when it comes to Rep. Liz Cheney.

A new poll shows Cheney losing to her primary challenger, Harriet Hageman.

Cheney isn’t just trailing her primary challenger. Hageman trumps the incumbent by a whopping 52 percent to 30 percent.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy conducted the poll for the Casper Star Tribune. The poll involved interviews with 1,100 registered Wyoming voters and was conducted July 7-11. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percent.

Wyoming’s primary is slated for August 16.

The margin by which Cheney trails her challenger makes it highly unlikely she’ll be able to reverse her political fortunes before the primary, if the poll is accurate.

Early voting has already begun in Wyoming. The state has only one congressional representative.

Cheney is the daughter of Dick Cheney, who served as George W. Bush’s Vice President.

The elder Cheney was a key advocate of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, a blunder since regarded as one of the worst foreign policy disasters in American history.

Cheney’s critics have pointed to her brand of politics as a throwback to the unpopular Republicans of the 2000’s.

Liz Cheney turned decisively against former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election, going so far as to join House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol incursion of 2021.

As a committee member, Cheney has gladly served as one of Pelosi’s two token Republicans, delivering a stream of regular hit jobs against Trump as Americans seek relief from inflation and a torrent of illegal immigration.

Some Wyoming Republicans also accuse Cheney of arriving in the state as a carpetbagger. Cheney moved full-time to Wyoming in 2012, one year before an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S Senate.

Cheney has taken to openly soliciting primary support from Wyoming Democrats.

The Democrats would have to temporarily change their voter registration to Republican to vote for Cheney, a strategy that has further alienated local Republicans.

The Wyoming Republican Party has voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a member of the GOP, citing the RINO’s history of collusion with partisan Democrats.

One Casper City Council candidate described Cheney’s political fortunes as sealed.

“Anybody who’s credible, who ran to the right of Liz Cheney would probably win this race – with or without Donald Trump,” said Travis Van Hecke, according to the Star-Tribune.

