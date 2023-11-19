If former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is as conservative or as Republican as she claims… she sure has a funny way of showing it.

The embattled ex-representative has become something of a persona non grata within the GOP thanks to her incessant belittling of her own party.

(She was never going to be embraced by Democrats en masse due to both the “R” and the last name it’s next to.)

The latest, and most exhausting, example of Cheney’s continued descent into being a woman without a political party came on Friday, when the former vice chair of the January 6 Committee couldn’t help but comment about the bombshell video dump spearheaded by the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

And in classic Cheney fashion, she did it with some snide subtext:

WARNING: The following clip contains imagery that some viewers may find disturbing

Here’s some January 6th video for you. pic.twitter.com/MReMysC534 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 17, 2023

“Here’s some January 6th video for you,” Cheney said in her X post, with the remark clearly suggesting that Johnson’s bombshell revelation was more whimper than a bang.

Many conservatives and Republicans (and people who don’t just blindly drink the Democrat Kool-Aid) have often discussed the non-zero chance that something strange or amiss about the entire January 6 Capitol incursion. The prevailing theory is that the incursion was largely sparked and instigated by federal agent plants.

Given how little transparency was offered from Cheney and her Jan. 6 Committee cohorts, it’s little surprise that there was vested interest in this new video dump.

Cheney’s not-so-subtle jab at people who care about Jan. 6 transparency did not go unnoticed, as Utah Sen. Mike Lee swiftly slammed Cheney on X.

“Liz, we’ve seen footage like that a million times,” Lee posted. “You made sure we saw that — and nothing else. It’s the other stuff — what you deliberately hid from us — that we find so upsetting. Nice try.

“P.S. How many of these guys are feds? (As if you’d ever tell us).”

Cheney, to her minimal credit, is not one to back down from a verbal altercation and responded to Lee.

Hey @BasedMikeLee – heads up. A nutball conspiracy theorist appears to be posting from your account. https://t.co/N26lfzPZPU — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 18, 2023

“Hey @BasedMikeLee – heads up,” Cheney said in her response post. “A nutball conspiracy theorist appears to be posting from your account.”

Lee, looking for the proverbial knockout shot, responded to Cheney’s denigrating post with a simple question that he knew she couldn’t answer:

Shouldn’t the J6 committee have been demanding answers to this question?https://t.co/g6g2mm7zLV https://t.co/IQC10Saf1z — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 19, 2023

“Shouldn’t the J6 committee have been demanding answers to this question?” Lee posted, linking to an exclusive from the New York Post that cited an ex-official who claimed that the “FBI lost count of how many paid informants” were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and required an “audit” to get the final tally.

Look, if you want to argue that this line of questioning is “conspiratorial” or something only “nutballs” would indulge — fine, have at it.

That doesn’t change the fact that Lee’s question — the very same one so many Americans have — remains unanswered.

