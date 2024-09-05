Share
Liz Cheney's Old Post About Kamala Comes Back to Haunt Her After the Former Congresswoman Backs Harris

 By Samuel Short  September 5, 2024 at 11:42am
Former Rep. Liz Cheney made the news Wednesday when she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Cheney — a “Republican” and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney — has been outspokenly against former President Donald Trump since her time in office.

While in no way relevant now, Cheney thought endorsing Harris would look great as Democrats try to push the Harris campaign as one of unity while making Trump look like a divisive power-hungry tyrant that his own party won’t support.

While Cheney is now on team Harris, marching in lockstep against Trump, an old Twitter post is resurfacing, showing she wasn’t always such a big fan.

“Kamala Harris is a radical liberal who would raise taxes, take away guns & health insurance, and explode the size and power of the federal gov’t. She wants to recreate America in the image of what’s happening on the streets of Portland & Seattle,” she wrote at the time.

Cheney went from “We won’t give her the chance,” to endorsing and voting for her.

Will Liz Cheney's endorsement help or hurt Kamala Harris?

This was 2020, prior to Harris becoming vice president. Four years later, Harris is every bit as bad as Cheney predicted she would be.

Many were quick to point out the change of heart, including Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Investor and commentator Collin Rugg noted Cheney called Harris a communist, then proceeded to support her.

The Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers replied, saying Cheney owed her followers in explanation.

Another X user hilariously mocked Cheney, asking if she intended to keep this post up considering her endorsement.

The rebuttal to all of this is to simply say Cheney changed her mind on Harris.

In 2020 she thought one way about the vice-presidential hopeful, and now in 2024, she feels differently.

That would be all well and good except for one glaring problem: Harris is the exact same person she was in 2020.

Arguably, she is worse since she has now been in office for over three years and proved how ineffective and terrible she is at her job.

If Cheney changed her mind, what else did she change her mind about?

Harris hasn’t proven anyone wrong or done a stellar job — causing Cheney to admit her concerns were unfounded.

The real takeaway here is that Cheney has Trump Derangement Syndrome and will abandon her principles to stop him.

