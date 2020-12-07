LLC Co-Owned by Ilhan Omar's Husband Got $635K in COVID Relief While Also Being Paid Millions by Omar

A political consulting group co-owned by the husband of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has received a whopping $635,000 in coronavirus relief aid meant to help struggling small businesses.

That’s on top of the millions of dollars it has gotten from her campaign since early 2019.

The latest apparent example of crony capitalism, reported Monday by the New York Post, underscores that in the government swamp, politics and money always go hand in hand.

The E Street Group LLC in Washington is co-owned by Tim Mynett, whom Omar wed in March after the two reportedly had an extramarital affair while each was married to someone else.

According to public records, the E Street Group recently received $134,800 in Paycheck Protection Program loans and $500,000 in Economic Injury Disaster loans.

In March — just weeks after announcing they had married — Omar’s campaign also funneled $189,000 to her husband’s consulting firm.

That was in addition to the $2.8 million that Omar’s campaign paid to her husband’s firm between early 2019 and July 2020, according to Federal Election Commission records.

“Omar’s team also sent $1.6 million to the E Street Group for the third quarter, sending along an additional $27,000 in the weeks that followed,” the Post reported.

All this combined is a massive influx of cash over the course of one year to a small business that pocketed $635,000 in taxpayer-funded COVID relief aid.

The E Street Group only has between 11 and 50 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile. This raises the question: Where did all that cash go?

Keep in mind that the coronavirus bailout loans are designed to help struggling small businesses that have been hurt by the shutdowns.

The FEC allows lawmakers to hire spouses or family members to work on their campaigns, but the gravy train is rife with abuse, which is why some political ethics lawyers want to ban the unseemly practice.

For her part, Omar has denied any wrongdoing, tweeting in March, “We consulted with a top FEC campaign attorney to ensure there were no possible legal issues with our relationship. We were told this is not uncommon and that no, there weren’t.”

Last month, however, the congresswoman announced she was cutting ties with her husband’s consulting firm amid allegations of impropriety — all while insisting she did nothing wrong. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, she said she was terminating the contract to “make sure that anybody who is supporting our campaign with their time or financial support feels there is no perceived issue with that support.”

Omar also has been accused in a chilling ballot-harvesting scheme in her hometown district of Minneapolis.

The bombshell allegations came to light in an undercover Project Veritas video that showed one of the alleged ballot harvesters boasting that he had illegally collected ballots from Somali immigrants in Minneapolis to help his brother, a Democratic city councilman, get elected.

Omar Jamal, a community leader who’s the chairman of the Somali Watchdog Group, said that Omar and her camp had masterminded the “rampant voter fraud scheme.”

Jamal told Project Veritas: “Nobody would say that Ilhan Omar isn’t part of this, unless you’re from a different planet. But if you live in this universe, everybody knows it.”

As an immigrant who often complains about injustice and racism in America, Omar sure seems to have figured out how to prosper here.

