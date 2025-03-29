Days after a popular bagpiper in Atlanta died while scuba diving in Hawaii, police made a grim discovery in the tree house of his backyard.

Henry Frantz Jr., known as the “bagpiper of Decatur,” was the co-founder of the Atlanta Pipe Band, and played at events all over the city, the Atlanta news outlet Decaturish reported on Friday.

On March 10, the 74-year-old was killed during a scuba diving accident in Maui, Hawaii.

First responders discovered his body 20 feet from shore but were unable to resuscitate him.

While an official cause of death has not yet been determined, Frantz reportedly told the dive group he was exhausted. Then he disappeared.

“He will be sadly missed by the piping community in Atlanta and other places,” said Leonard Wood, a friend, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

“We’ve been friends for so long,” Wood said. “I’m the godfather for one of his daughters.”

Six days after his death, at his home in Decatur, Georgia, his family discovered a skeleton inside the tree house at his home.

Frantz’ daughter, Rebecca Frantz Culpepper, said the remains were those of her deceased brother, Henry Doyle Colon Frantz.

He was 28 when he went missing and had been gone for four years, according to Culpepper.

“He left home one day, and he apparently came back,” Culpepper said.

What the remains were doing in the tree house is unclear.

But foul play is not suspected, according to Culpepper.

“We are working on confirmation of his identification at this time,” said Jess Dillard, DeKalb Medical Examiner Chief Deputy Investigator. “We are pretty certain we have his identity, just waiting on dental or DNA. The remains were skeletonized. No obvious signs of injury or trauma.”

An Atlanta bagpipe player tragically died in a scuba diving accident while on vacation in Hawaii. Days later his family found skeletal remains in his treehouse—believed to be his son who had been missing for four years. pic.twitter.com/UV9plSOnBZ — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 27, 2025

“Terrible tragedy. I can’t imagine. Hank was a young man,” Wood said.

A service will be held for Henry Frantz Jr. on April 5, according to his obituary.

“Henry was an attorney for 50 years, but ultimately, he was a musician to the core,” his obituary read.

“Henry was always curious and loved learning, and he became a fossil hunter and collector mid-life. He spent his ‘retirement’ years fossil hunting and traveling,” the obituary read.

