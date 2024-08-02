Local Officer Shouted 'Long Gun' Into Radio 30 Seconds Before Trump Was Shot

There seems to be no end to the Secret Service’s incompetence.

Just when you think the July 13 shooting of former President Donald Trump couldn’t have gone any worse, a new detail proves that it did.

A Thursday report from The New York Times offered another one of those details.

According to the report, after failing to confront would-be-assassin Thomas Crooks for an hour and a half, agents had “one last chance to get it right.”

Thirty seconds before the shooting took place, an officer reportedly shouted “Long gun!” over the local law enforcement radio system.

“It was urgent news that should have instantly traveled to a command center shared by the local police and the Secret Service, and then to agents close enough to throw their bodies in front of Mr. Trump,” the Times reported.

“They still had time to disrupt an assassination attempt.”

But, as we all know, they didn’t.

Despite being spotted 90 minutes ahead of time and despite officials at the scene knowing about the “long gun” 30 seconds ahead of time, Crooks was still able to get a shot off.

Why? Apparently, the radio message never made its way to Secret Service agents.

Though it cannot be said for sure exactly why Secret Service officials, the group that needed to hear the message more so than any other, did not receive it, the Times offered three potential reasons.

All three reflect badly on the agency.

One potential explanation is that the communication system in place malfunctioned. If so, clearly the Secret Service did not do its due diligence in ensuring all equipment was working.

The second is that the system was “improperly deployed.” Again, the Secret Service needs to ensure everything is working when there are lives at stake.

The third reason — if it turns out to be the true one — is perhaps the most concerning: The Secret Service simply chose not to use the radio system being used by local law enforcement.

This lack of coordination and oversight is terrible, but it is also exactly what one would expect from an agency more obsessed with DEI than competence.

Remember, though Trump survived, he was shot, two others were critically injured, and another man — firefighter, husband and father Corey Comperatore — was killed.

A man died, and the Secret Service needs to answer for letting it happen.

