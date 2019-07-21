Local Officers Help Cancer Patient Turn Backyard Into ‘Oasis’ of Her Dreams

A cancer-stricken Florida woman received a yard makeover thanks to the volunteer efforts of Florida’s Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The makeover began with a member of the department visiting a friend, the department said on its Facebook page.

“CCSO Financial Crimes Bureau Cpl. Dean Peck recently took flowers to a family friend in East Naples who is battling an aggressive cancer. He left that day feeling he wanted to do more,” the post said.

Good intentions have a way of creating enthusiasm, as Peck found out when he mentioned it to others in the Sheriff’s Office.

“Knowing that one of her favorite pastimes was sitting in her yard to enjoy nature, he mentioned to CCSO Warrants Sgt. John Gogia that he was planning to spruce it up for her. Sgt. Gogia immediately offered to help. He also spread the word to friends and co-workers,” the post said.

TRENDING: Breaking: Tensions on the Rise as Trump Announces US Navy Shot Down Iranian Drone

Deputies in Southwest Florida pitched in to clean up the yard of a cancer patient. One deputy knew the woman loves to spend time in her yard, so he inspired 8 other deputies & some locals to create a backyard paradise. ❤️ #ActsOfKindness #Fox35 #GDO https://t.co/OW7F5eFfHh — Amy Kaufeldt (@Fox35Amy) July 17, 2019

As a result, officers took a chunk of their precious time off to do something for someone they did not even know.

“On Saturday, 15 volunteers, nine of whom are CCSO members, converged on her home with a pressure washer and 100 bags of mulch that they paid for themselves,” the post said.

Do you support our police officers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It took some time, but the results were worth the effort.

“Over the course of three and a half hours they turned the yard into a virtual oasis. In addition to spreading the mulch they pressure washed her house and the brick pavers in her yard,” the post said.

In response, the department was deluged with thanks on Facebook.

“Thank you All for giving so much of your hearts to help another human being in need. It’s called Human Kindness which you all have perfected by your actions! God Bless You All!” wrote a poster using the name Shirmin Apparicio.

“It is a blessing to know there are still good people in this world ..thanks for you sharing your kind heart with someone who really needs it,” wrote a poster using the name Sarah Lamb.

RELATED: Fort Hood Posthumously Honors Citizen for 12 Years Bringing ‘Joy’ to Soldiers on Base

DEAR GOD…THANK YOU SO MUCH…GOD BLESS EVERYONE, FOR ALL THE GOOD NATURE IN THEIR HEARTS…PRAYING FOR THE LADYS HEALTH IN JESUS NAME …AMEN. 🙏 — Granny M (@GrannyM11) July 17, 2019

When the story hit Fox News, one of the posters sharing a thought noted that the story highlighted a reality different from that often shared in the media.

“But, the media tells me that cops are bad and they make other people feel threatened in Starbucks just for being there drinking coffee. I don’t understand why this isn’t on CNN or MSNBC, because it might make people think different about the mean old cops,” the poster wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.