SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

Local Officers Help Cancer Patient Turn Backyard Into ‘Oasis’ of Her Dreams

LightField Studios / Shutterstock ImagesA group of officers in Florida came together and helped get a cancer patient's yard back in shape. (LightField Studios / Shutterstock Images)

By Jack Davis
Published July 21, 2019 at 12:45am
Print

A cancer-stricken Florida woman received a yard makeover thanks to the volunteer efforts of Florida’s Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The makeover began with a member of the department visiting a friend, the department said on its Facebook page.

“CCSO Financial Crimes Bureau Cpl. Dean Peck recently took flowers to a family friend in East Naples who is battling an aggressive cancer. He left that day feeling he wanted to do more,” the post said.

Good intentions have a way of creating enthusiasm, as Peck found out when he mentioned it to others in the Sheriff’s Office.

“Knowing that one of her favorite pastimes was sitting in her yard to enjoy nature, he mentioned to CCSO Warrants Sgt. John Gogia that he was planning to spruce it up for her. Sgt. Gogia immediately offered to help. He also spread the word to friends and co-workers,” the post said.

TRENDING: Report: Letting Pences Down Was Trump’s Greatest Regret After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

As a result, officers took a chunk of their precious time off to do something for someone they did not even know.

“On Saturday, 15 volunteers, nine of whom are CCSO members, converged on her home with a pressure washer and 100 bags of mulch that they paid for themselves,” the post said.

Do you support our police officers?

It took some time, but the results were worth the effort.

“Over the course of three and a half hours they turned the yard into a virtual oasis. In addition to spreading the mulch they pressure washed her house and the brick pavers in her yard,” the post said.

In response, the department was deluged with thanks on Facebook.

“Thank you All for giving so much of your hearts to help another human being in need. It’s called Human Kindness which you all have perfected by your actions! God Bless You All!” wrote a poster using the name Shirmin Apparicio.

“It is a blessing to know there are still good people in this world ..thanks for you sharing your kind heart with someone who really needs it,” wrote a poster using the name Sarah Lamb.

RELATED: Fort Hood Posthumously Honors Citizen for 12 Years Bringing ‘Joy’ to Soldiers on Base

When the story hit Fox News, one of the posters sharing a thought noted that the story highlighted a reality different from that often shared in the media.

“But, the media tells me that cops are bad and they make other people feel threatened in Starbucks just for being there drinking coffee.  I don’t understand why this isn’t on CNN or MSNBC, because it might make people think different about the mean old cops,” the poster wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Disneyland Goes All Out To Salute Iraq Vet, Medal of Honor Recipient
Local Officers Help Cancer Patient Turn Backyard Into ‘Oasis’ of Her Dreams
Beware: Viral Picture App Will Own Your Photo and Name Forever
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Calls for the Spirit of Trump Supporters To Be ‘Utterly Confronted and Destroyed’
Bernie Sanders Fires Back at Campaign Staff’s ‘Poverty Wages’ Complaint: ‘It’s Improper’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×