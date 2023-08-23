Share
News

Local Resident Files Complaint Against Owner of Home Biden's Staying In - Investigation Underway

 By Richard Moorhead  August 22, 2023 at 5:17pm
Share

A mansion inhabited by the president during his vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, is under scrutiny from at least one member of the community.

The property — owned by Democrat megabillionaire donor Tom Steyer — hosted Biden and his family during an August vacation.

The Nevada Globe confirmed that a local in the community filed a complaint with Douglas County over use of the lakefront mansion as a vacation home rental on Monday.

Douglas County Vacation Home Rental Program Manager Ernie Strehlow later indicated that the county was investigating possible misuse of the property.

Douglas County requires licensing for use of residential property as vacation home.

Trending:
Biden Secretly Selling Unused Parts of Trump's Border Wall Ahead of Proposed Law That Would Force Him to Resume Construction

There’s no indication that the property in question was licensed as such, and Steyer could now face a $20,000 fine.

The White House indicated that Biden was renting the home at “fair market value,” according to the San Francisco Gate.

Do you think Biden takes too many vacations?

Biden has previously spent vacations at homes owned by ultra-rich donors to the Democratic Party — for free.

Steyer, with a net worth of $1.5 billion, likely wouldn’t have the financial need to rent out the $18 million property, thus why the license may have been neglected.

The Biden family vacation at the home was originally cut short to arrange for the president’s visit to Hawaii after devastating wildfires in the state.

Related:
FEMA Officials Stay at $1,000 Per Night Luxury Maui Hotels as Feds Face Criticism for Response to Fires: Report

However, Biden returned to Nevada on Tuesday after a weekend trip to the islands.

Steyer ran for president as a Democrat in the 2020 election — after funding an advertising campaign in support of impeaching then-President Donald Trump.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Local Resident Files Complaint Against Owner of Home Biden's Staying In - Investigation Underway
Hawaii Official Delayed Releasing Water for More Than 5 Hours as Fires Raged On: Report
Battle for Second? DeSantis Urged to Defend Trump, 'Hammer' Ramaswamy in Debate - Report
Texas Land Official: Biden Using Endangered Species Act to Sink Floating Border Wall Smells Extremely Fishy
Actor Moves to Rural Red State, Admits 'Being in LA Was Never a Great Thing' for Him
See more...

Conversation