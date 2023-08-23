Local Resident Files Complaint Against Owner of Home Biden's Staying In - Investigation Underway

A mansion inhabited by the president during his vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, is under scrutiny from at least one member of the community.

The property — owned by Democrat megabillionaire donor Tom Steyer — hosted Biden and his family during an August vacation.

The Nevada Globe confirmed that a local in the community filed a complaint with Douglas County over use of the lakefront mansion as a vacation home rental on Monday.

Douglas County Vacation Home Rental Program Manager Ernie Strehlow later indicated that the county was investigating possible misuse of the property.

Douglas County requires licensing for use of residential property as vacation home.

There’s no indication that the property in question was licensed as such, and Steyer could now face a $20,000 fine.

The White House indicated that Biden was renting the home at “fair market value,” according to the San Francisco Gate.

Quick math: Steyer bought the home for $15M in ’07, so today it’s worth $22.7M. The most expensive rental in Lake Tahoe area is an $11.4M house going for $25K per month. So, fair market value for Steyer’s home would be $50K per month, or $12.5K per wk. https://t.co/6js8EueO1g — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 22, 2023

Do you think Biden takes too many vacations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (4224 Votes) No: 1% (37 Votes)

Biden has previously spent vacations at homes owned by ultra-rich donors to the Democratic Party — for free.

1/If true that @POTUS Biden is paying to stay there, it would be first time ever, as he has repeatedly stayed for free at donors’ mansions with owners not there & never disclosed on his report. Media has never reported except @nypost @stevennelson10 https://t.co/gmQN6EZSfR https://t.co/C47wZiktTm — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) August 19, 2023

Steyer, with a net worth of $1.5 billion, likely wouldn’t have the financial need to rent out the $18 million property, thus why the license may have been neglected.

The Biden family vacation at the home was originally cut short to arrange for the president’s visit to Hawaii after devastating wildfires in the state.

However, Biden returned to Nevada on Tuesday after a weekend trip to the islands.

After spending a few hours in Hawaii, President Biden is headed to Lake Tahoe for his second vacation of the month The Biden’s are staying at billionaire climate investor Tom Steyer’s $18M mansionpic.twitter.com/SJI9YTksYY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 22, 2023

Steyer ran for president as a Democrat in the 2020 election — after funding an advertising campaign in support of impeaching then-President Donald Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.