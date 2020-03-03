Local TV Host Has Perfect Response to Body-Shamer Who Sent Her Hateful Email

A television host from Minnesota is speaking out after receiving a rude and insulting email targeted at her physical appearance.

Elizabeth Ries is a co-host of Twin Cities Live, which airs regularly in the Minneapolis/St. Paul region, according to her Facebook page.

The television personality is accustomed to hearing from critical viewers every now and then, but a recent mean-spirited email prompted Ries to speak out against body-shaming.

Ries shared two different emails she received on the same day, the first, from a woman named Julie.

“This is a strange question but where did you get the jeans you had on today? They looked so great on you. I have a similar build as you and have been looking for skinny’s. I sure enjoy you and Steve!!!! 😊 Thank you – Julie,” the email read.

TRENDING: Dad Sits for Days Outside Wife's Bedroom Door, Refusing To Leave Her During Her Cancer Battle

The second email came from a woman named Maggie, who had far less edifying words to share.

“Saw you on TCL at the home and garden show and I was so embarrassed for you. Either start working out or wear much longer shirts that cover your butt. You are definitely not a good example for fitness,” Maggie’s email read.

Ries pointed out that each woman’s email said more about the state of their own hearts and thoughts and really had little to do with Ries personally.

Still, she said, Maggie’s words hurt.

“I’m confident enough in myself (I am more than my body!) and my body (strong, healthy, beautiful and birthed two children!) to not let her venomous words change how I look at myself,” Ries wrote.

“Regardless, the bite stings. And I speak out about it because IT IS NOT OKAY TO BODY SHAME PEOPLE.”

RELATED: Marie Osmond: 'I'm Not Leaving Any Money to My Children'

Ries pointed out the very real damage that can result from bullying words, encouraging viewers to “Be a Julie,” instead of a “Maggie.”

“While I know that I will not spiral into depression, self harm or an eating disorder, countless studies show that fat shaming (especially of young girls) is DIRECTLY related to disordered eating. There is not a single study that shows that fat shaming leads to better health or fitness,” she wrote.

“This is not just an issue of Maggie not being nice with her words,” Ries continued.

“These comments can very literally lead to the serious illness or death of those they are directed at. And if she has no problem saying it to me, who else is she saying it to?”

Ries decided to take a firm stand against body-shaming and encouraged her viewers to do the same.

“We must name it, call it out when we see it and shout from the rooftops that body shaming will not be tolerated. Who’s with me?” she concluded.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.