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This video frame grab obtained from an AFP video shows migrants reaching the shore of Spanish north African exclave of Ceuta, after swimming around the border fence between Morocco and Spain, in Ceuta on July 30, 2026.
This video frame grab obtained from an AFP video shows migrants reaching the shore of Spanish north African exclave of Ceuta, after swimming around the border fence between Morocco and Spain, in Ceuta on July 30, 2026. (Lucía Diaz - AFP / Getty Images)

Locals Beg for Emergency Declaration as Thousands of Africans Breach Spanish Border and Invade City

 By Jack Davis  July 30, 2026 at 10:42am
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Although a Spanish enclave in North Africa is begging for help as migrants overrun its borders, the Spanish government has rejected the community’s request to declare a national emergency.

Spain’s interior ministry said the rules for declaring such emergencies do not consider inundation with migrants to be a national security risk, according to NBC News.

According to Reuters, the city of Ceuta, located on the coast and bordered by Morocco, was coping with between 2,000 and 3,000 people who entered it largely by sea.

A representative of Spain’s Guardia Civil police said migrants were “massively entering from the ⁠sea.”

Earlier this month, Spain’s Supreme Court ruled that migrants intercepted at sea trying to reach Ceuta or the nearby Spanish enclave of Melilla cannot be sent back where they came from.

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“It has been a slow trickle since the Supreme Court’s ruling, but today has been an ​explosion,” the Guardia ⁠Civil representative said.

Juan Jesus Vivas, Ceuta’s president, said that “we are in a situation of total humanitarian and social emergency,” according to GB News.

In videos posted on social media, hundreds of people can be seen running up the beaches and hills of Ceuta.

Related:
Numbers Are in: 49,000 Africans Invaded Spain on Thursday After Supreme Court Ruling Cleared Way

“In the past few days, more than 1,500 migrants, both adults and minors, have come to Ceuta by sea,” he said.

“The reception centers are saturated — there is no more room for anyone in them and according to yesterday’s figures the number of people entering is more than 200 a day,” he said.

Vivas had begged Spain’s government to declare a national emergency and post police and armed forces at the border.


“With every passing hour, the situation becomes more difficult,” he said.

The request to hold back migrants runs against the current direction of the Spanish government, which earlier this year approved giving legal status to half a million illegal immigrants.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in April the plan was “an act of justice” and a necessity.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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