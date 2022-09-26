Parler Share
Locals Demand Tesla Halt Production After 'Worst Fears Come True' at Gigafactory

 By Jack Davis  September 26, 2022 at 9:03am
Opponents of a Tesla factory outside Berlin are voicing complaints after a fire broke out at the plant early Monday.

About 800 cubic meters of cardboard, paper, and wood that were in an outdoor recycling area caught fire, a local fire department representative said, according to Reuters.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause has not been determined.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at about 3:30 a.m.

Tesla’s firefighters took over after the local fire companies had battled the blaze for about five hours.

Fifty firefighters were required to put out the fire, according to the website Electrek.com, a website that focuses on transportation and electric vehicle coverage.

The plant is called Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenberg. It’s located in the municipality of Grunheide, southeast of the German capital.

Should Tesla halt production at its Berlin plant?

The fire renewed objections to the plant from a citizens group.

“Our worst fears have come true,” said Steffen Schorcht, a representative of the group, according to Electrek.

“We demand a production stop until the causes and circumstances have been clarified and all safety-related measures in the water protection area have been implemented,”  he said.

The plant officially opened in March, according to the BBC.

In May, environmentalists with the Green League called for Tesla to have its permit to operate the plant shut down after a paint leak, according to electrek,com.

The Western Journal has reached out to Tesla for comment on the Monday fire.

According to the BBC, Tesla plans to produce 500,000 vehicles a year at the factory, which is Tesla’s only European manufacturing operation.

It was uncertain if the fire would impact production plans.

Jack Davis
