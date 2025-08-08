Lock Them Up? The Clintons Could Face Serious Consequences if They Ignore Epstein Subpoenas

Bill and Hillary Clinton may be in serious legal trouble if they fail to comply with congressional subpoenas to appear before the House Oversight Committee about their ties to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The committee is controlled by Republicans and led by GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.

Earlier this week, Comer announced multiple subpoenas for the Clintons, former Attorneys General Bill Barr, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Jeff Sessions and Merrick Garland — along with a host of other political power players.

“Chairman Comer issued a subpoena to the U.S. Department of Justice for records related to Epstein,” the press release read. “These subpoenas follow recent action by an Oversight Subcommittee, which approved motions to subpoena these records and compel witness testimony.”

“The Subcommittee also approved an amended motion offered by Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) by a vote of 8-2 to direct the Chairman to subpoena the Department of Justice to release records related to the Epstein case,” it continued. “Rep. Andy Biggs’ (R-Ariz.) amendment to include the release of all communications between President Biden and/or Biden Administration officials and the Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein was adopted by voice vote.”

The Clintons are slated to appear separately, with Hillary scheduled for Oct. 9 and Bill for Oct. 14.

This comes on the heels of a meeting between DOJ officials and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, and who was closely tied to Epstein.

Yet it’s still unclear what information the meeting might have yielded.

Maxwell was interviewed for nine hours over a two-day period and was granted limited immunity for any crimes she may have admitted to in the presence of U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. She was also moved to a lower security prison.

In addition, Maxwell said she had no proof that President Donald Trump ever did anything wrong in her presence and even left the meeting with a “mysterious box.”

The Clintons haven’t “officially responded to the subpoena,” according to The U.S. Sun. But if they refuse, they could be held in contempt, resulting in jail time and fines.

The Congressional Research Service clearly states that Congress has the power to hold individuals in contempt when they don’t appear and they may have them arrested to make them comply.

“Congress has three formal methods by which it can combat non-compliance with a duly issued subpoena,” the document reads. “Each of these methods invokes the authority of a separate branch of government. First, the long dormant inherent contempt power permits Congress to rely on its own constitutional authority to detain and imprison a contemnor until the individual complies with congressional demands.

“Second, the criminal contempt statute permits Congress to certify a contempt citation to the executive branch for the criminal prosecution of the contemnor,” it explained. “Finally, Congress may rely on the judicial branch to enforce a congressional subpoena. Under this procedure, Congress may seek a civil judgment from a federal court declaring that the individual in question is legally obligated to comply with the congressional subpoena.”

The public doesn’t need a legal document to know the consequences of refusing to testify under a congressional subpoena, especially after what happened to former White House advisor Steve Bannon.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in federal prison back in October 2022 for refusing to testify about the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

So clearly, no one is untouchable — least of all the Clintons, who have been accused of having a cozy relationship with Epstein.

If they have nothing to hide, let them come forward and be sworn in, so we can get them both on the record under oath.

Trump previously hinted at locking Hillary up for various alleged crimes during their 2016 presidential contest. He ended up not going through with it, realizing it could tear the country apart.

Democrats later spat on Trump’s olive branch and went after him with everything they could dream up, attempting to destroy him from every angle, with Hillary reportedly at the center of it all.

It doesn’t seem like too much to ask for them to come down to the capital they love so much and answer a few questions about their old pal Jeffrey, surrounded by their cronies in the media.

After all, “no one is above the law.”

