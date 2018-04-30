The Western Journal

Culture
Loesch Shuts Down False Reports, Reveals Truth Behind ‘Weapons Ban’ for Pence Speech

By Jack Davis
April 30, 2018 at 1:10pm

A tempest erupted in the Twittersphere Monday after mainstream media reports claimed the National Rifle Association was banning guns during at least one major speech at its upcoming convention.

NRA-TV’s Dana Loesch set the record straight.

“NRA banned nothing. The media does this every year. It’s Secret Service SOP and they supersede all (state) and local control. Don’t complain about your eroding credibility and people calling you ‘fake news’ when you publish things like this,” she tweeted.

The media swarm began when multiple media outlets, including the Dallas Morning News, reported that the NRA was not allowing firearms during the planed May 4 speech by Vice President Mike Pence. The newspaper also noted that President Donald Trump is expected to be at the convention and that guns would not going to be allowed during his speech, either. The NRA has not confirmed Trump’s attendance.

The reports triggered a wave of reaction.

Media accounts cited the NRA’s own website as evidence of the weapons ban.

The full and unedited text from the NRA site makes it clear for the reason behind the action.

“Due to the attendance of the Vice President of the United States, the U.S. Secret Service will be responsible for event security at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum. As a result, firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind will be prohibited in the forum prior to and during his attendance. We will be posting a longer list of prohibited items in the near future,” the site said.

However on Twitter, many claimed this standard practice of the Secret Service was an act of hypocrisy by the NRA. Fred Guttenberg, father of one student killed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, was among them.

Loesch, however, was not alone in pointing out that the rules of the Secret Service pre-empt those of anyone else.

The NRA convention will be held May 3-6 in Dallas.

The NRA has said that NRA members attending the convention will be allowed to carry their firearms to most events.

Recently Posted