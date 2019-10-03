SECTIONS
London Climate Change Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Leaves Protesters with 'Fake Blood' on Their Hands

By Joe Saunders
Published October 3, 2019 at 11:22am
It was an outburst all right.

A London protest that tried to spray the British Treasury building with almost 2,000 liters of fake blood from an old firetruck dissolved into disarray on Thursday when they lost control of the hose they were using only seconds into the operation.

This left the embarrassed activists either scurrying for cover or trying with desperate futility to control the high-pressure liquid.

Check it out here:

According to the BBC, the group behind the doomed demonstration is called Extinction Rebellion. Clearly, it’s an organization of highly trained professional revolutionaries.

Their aim, BBC reported, was “highlighting the inconsistency between the UK government’s insistence that the UK is a world leader in tackling climate breakdown, and the vast sums it pours into fossil fuel exploration.”

Let’s just say their aim was off — leaving 1,800 liters of fake blood mostly filling the street outside the historic treasury rather than defiling its walls.

According to the BBC, five men and three women were arrested in connection with the incident.

But legal charges might be the least of their problems.

Judging by the social media reaction, the group’s public image took the worst of the beating.

Climate change activism is all the rage these days, of course.

Everyone from virtual-signaling corporations to pandering Democratic presidential hopefuls to unstable Swedish teenagers have been generating headline after headline about a supposed “emergency” threatening the human race.

Do these protesters belong in jail?

All that publicity is almost guaranteed to create its own kind of skepticism, though, and it’s a good bet this crew of clowns didn’t do their cause any good.

But public relations problems for environmental lunatics aside, there is a serious question of how this group managed to get a vehicle the size of a firetruck so close to a government building in the age of terrorism.

What if this band of nutcases had actually been reasonably competent killers?

As one Twitter user put it (using a British slang term for police):

Fortunately, these clowns aren’t at that level yet.

But the next time something like this happens, the “protesters” might have real blood on their hands.

Joe Saunders
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
