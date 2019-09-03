London Mayor Bashes Trump for Golfing During Hurricane, Trump Hits Back with a Vengeance

Sadiq Khan should have reconsidered.

The London mayor has a history of tangling with President Donald Trump, but choosing to attack the president for electing to stay in the United States while a major hurricane was threatening the Atlantic coast was probably not the best move he’s ever made.

And Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to let him know it.

The brouhaha started with a Khan quote mocking Trump for opting out of an event in Poland on Sunday commemorating the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland, which started World War II.

Vice President Mike Pence did attend the Warsaw ceremony and delivered a stirring speech, according to The Washington Times.

But that wasn’t good enough for Khan.

“He’s clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course,” the London mayor told Politico.

(Obviously, Khan thought the president should have spent every hour stateside glued to the Weather Channel for updates on Hurricane Dorian.)

In two Twitter posts Tuesday morning, Trump fired back.

“The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadique [sic] Kahn, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday. Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii,” Trump wrote.

“Kahn should focus on ‘knife crime,’ which is totally out of control in London. People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!”

….”knife crime,” which is totally out of control in London. People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019

There’s no doubt Trump has a point.

For Khan, who’s the titular leader of one city, to criticize the leader of a country of 320 million for staying at home because the country faced a very real threat from Mother Nature was out of bounds.

And to ludicrously suggest that having decided to not fly to Poland, Trump should have stayed inside all day watching television is simply inane.

Khan’s London has enough of its own problems — like the knife violence Trump referred to — that the mayor could spend his time more profitably if he concerned himself with them instead.

As usual, liberals swarmed over the Trump tweets. But there were some sane responses too.

Khan should focus more on London’s problems then attacking President Trump. But we all know he won’t, because he wants to distract from the failure he has been as a mayor. — RD (@real_defender) September 3, 2019

As a londoner, @realDonaldTrump couldn’t be more right. Many of us in London are now supporting #MAGA2020 — Claudio Carmeli 🇮🇹🇬🇧 (@ClaudioCarmeli) September 3, 2019

Khan is a national disgrace and a traitor, he by no means represents the British public nor does he represent London. He should focus on trying to repair the city that he and his party have destroyed. — Luke (@LukePatriot) September 3, 2019

There might be an argument made that Trump’s time could have been better spent — that trip to Poland wouldn’t have been a problem at all as the storm has developed. And honoring an ally like the Polish government is always important.

But for a mayor like Khan to insult the president of the United States doesn’t prove he’s smart, or sophisticated or anything else liberals consider themselves these days.

It just proves he hates Trump and will say just about anything to prove it.

Trump was right. Khan should stick to his own troubled city’s business. The U.S. can take care of itself.

