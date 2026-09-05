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Lindsay Clancy and her attorney, Kevin Reddington, listen as the judge declares a mistrial at the conclusion of Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026.
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Lindsay Clancy and her attorney, Kevin Reddington, listen as the judge declares a mistrial at the conclusion of Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026. (Greg Derr - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Lone Lindsay Clancy Juror Who Held Out Against the Mob Hailed as 'a True Hero' as Mistrial Becomes Official

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 5, 2026 at 10:31am
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That the Lindsay Clancy trial ended in a mistrial thanks to a hung jury would have seemed an abomination for many of us weeks ago when this case ended up on our collective radars. In the end, however, it was the smallest morsel of justice that could have been served.

On Friday, with the jury helplessly deadlocked at 11-1, Judge William Sullivan said the jury was officially hung after 40 hours of deliberation; while defense attorney Kevin Reddington tried to make an emergency appeal to stop Sullivan’s motion, the New York Post reported the state Supreme Court quickly denied the application.

It was clear from the fact that Reddington had previously filed a motion to have the juror removed because he argued that juror “refuses to listen to the law that you’ve given him or her on reasonable doubt,” that the 11 votes were for not guilty by reason of insanity, the outcome that Clancy’s team wanted.

Scenes inside the courtroom after the mistrial also seemed to confirm this:

While Massachusetts law is quite liberal and presents a significant hurdle for the prosecution to clear in either proving that the defendant was not mentally ill or, if suffering from mental illness, “nonetheless retained the substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness or criminality of their conduct and to conform their conduct to the requirements of the law,” they had presented ample evidence of planning and duplicity before and during the crime that proved Clancy had some capacity to understand and conform her behavior.

Will Lindsay Clancy be convicted in a new trial?

It was ample enough, anyway, that it shouldn’t have been an outrage that one juror held out — and given that the juror is male and how the narrative of the case has played out on social media, he’ll likely be doxed or hounded for his stand.

Which has many people calling the juror a hero for what he did.

“One lone male juror stood for justice and common sense. A true hero. I can only imagine what he’s endured,” said The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, who has been a noted critic of Clancy’s supporters.

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“The other 11 tried to intimidate him — it didn’t work,” Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA wrote.

“This is exactly how the American justice system was designed to work. Mob rule punishes the innocent and protects the guilty… Good defeated evil today. God Bless him.”

Other tributes ensued:

Given the nature of the case, he was often referred to as “Juror 8” — the one lone initial holdout in “12 Angry Men.” The parallels end there, at least in this iteration of the case; he was able to convince no one else of her guilt, and that will come to another trial.

However, trials are decided by juries for a reason, and this is it, and why unanimity is required. The prosecution’s burden was a difficult one, but not impossible.

There was ample reason to believe that there should have been holdouts who were convinced that killing three children with forethought and planning cannot just be explained by the DSM-5 and cracks in our mental health system.

There was also ample reason to speculate that the pressure that the pro-Clancy TikTok brigade, which has been unmoored from reality from the start and slipped further from those shores as the trial progressed, must have weighed on some jurors’ minds.

Even with that, this man stuck with his conviction that she should be convicted, if reports are correct. Knowing what little we know about his motivations but instead about the facts of the trial, there’s every reason to believe him to be a hero — no matter how hard he’s going to be turned into a villain in the days and weeks to come.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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