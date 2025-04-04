Share
News
Harmeet Dhillon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, prepares for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 26.
Harmeet Dhillon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, prepares for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 26. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Lone Republican Senator Votes Against Trump's Pick for Key DOJ Position

 By Jack Davis  April 4, 2025 at 6:32am
Share

Conservative lawyer Harmeet Dhillon was confirmed Thursday to lead the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.

According to the Senate Roll Call, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the only Republican who voted against Dhillon in the 52-45 vote.

Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Patty Murray of Washington did not vote, nor did independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Fox News said it sought a comment from Murkowski, but the outlet did not receive one.

President Donald Trump recently chastised Murkowski and Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell, both of Kentucky, due to their opposition to his tariff policies.

Dhillon founded the Center for American Liberty.

During her confirmation hearing, she said diversity, equity and inclusion policies created by government and private corporations are “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Is Lisa Murkowski the worst Republican senator?

When Trump announced he was appointing her, he said she has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring Americans’ free speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing companies with discriminatory woke polices.

“Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted,” Trump said.

According to Reuters, the Civil Rights Division has already moved in a new direction, with Attorney General Pam Bondi overseeing the Justice Department.

The division is looking into so-called sanctuary cities and has halted proposed settlements with police departments involved in the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The division is also investigating whether the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has violated Second Amendment gun rights.

Related:
Gavin Newsom Announces Plan to Subvert Trump's Tariffs

The Center for American Liberty highlighted Dhillon’s promises she made during her confirmation hearing.

“I will start every analysis with the Constitution. I will respect the words of statutes, and the teachings of the courts, even if I disagree with them, though I will act within the law to challenge legal rulings I believe are wrong, or statutes that are unconstitutional,” she said.

“What I will NOT do, is use the DOJ Civil Rights Division as a partisan tool to push a political agenda. The Justice Department should stand for justice for all Americans.

“My parents crossed two oceans to bring me, as a small child, to America. We are Americans by choice, and I can think of no higher honor as a lawyer than to be charged with defending and advancing the civil rights of all Americans.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Judge Boasberg Laying Foundation to Hold Trump Administration in Contempt of Court
Trump Mocks China's Tariff Response as 'The One Thing They Cannot Afford to Do'
Trump Celebrates a Major Win as Jobs Report Blows Economists' Expectations Out of the Water
RFK Jr. Confirms New Food Pyramid in the Works, MAHA Standards for School Nutrition Programs
Lone Republican Senator Votes Against Trump's Pick for Key DOJ Position
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation