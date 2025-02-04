Lone Singer Stands Up for Trump's Deportations at Grammys: 'I Don't Want to See Them Here'

Singer and songwriter Joy Villa made a pro-Trump fashion statement at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

She also put in a word of support for the new administration’s deportation policies.

Villa stopped on the red carpet to speak with The Hollywood Reporter about her outfit, which included a red ball cap with the caption “The Hat Stays On,” a reference to the famous red MAGA hat sported by President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“The hat stays on. They tried to kill Trump. He’s still alive, thank God,” she told the outlet.

“Because they tried to get rid of Trump and now he’s still here, this hat’s not going anywhere. Like the red-hat army that we’ve seen.”

Villa noted that the “red-hat army” has become increasingly diverse, much to the chagrin of the Democrats.

“There’s a lot of Latinos, a lot of black Americans, a lot of artists who love Trump,” she continued. “So the hat stays on. We’re not going to get our hats knocked off, hit off or threatened to take it off.”

Villa was also wearing a dress she said was representative of cryptocurrency, which she called the “new wave of freedom.”

Trump has signaled openness toward the emergent digital asset space.

He signed an executive order on Jan. 23 meant to “promote United States leadership in digital assets and financial technology while protecting economic liberty.”

As other stars voiced their disapproval toward Trump’s policy of deporting illegal aliens, Villa expressed her agreement with the move.

“I think the ones that should be deported are being deported,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“To be honest, I’m a Latina. My family came to this country legally. And I love to see rapists, human traffickers deported,” she continued.

Villa indicated that establishing law and order would be beneficial to all Americans.

“I love to see rapists, human traffickers deported,” says Joy Villa on the carpet at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OxCCYiY7kU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 2, 2025

“I don’t want to see them here. I want us to be free, for all colors, for all people. That’s what makes America great again, so we can create, so we can live,” she added.

“As an artist, as a musician, I want to be able to walk at night and not think that I’m going to get killed by an illegal alien,” Villa continued.

“Those are the people getting deported. Those are the people who should get deported.”

