Here's How Long Donald Trump Could Spend in Prison If Found Guilty on All 34 Felony Counts

Former President Donald Trump could potentially face up to 136 years in prison if he were to be convicted on all charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

That is assuming Trump is given the maximum sentence of up to four years for each of the 34 counts he reportedly faces in relation to the alleged falsification of business records.

Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff reported Bragg’s office indicated Trump on nearly three dozen Class E felonies in relation to what is believed to be alleged “hush money” payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 election.

Daniels has claimed the pair had an affair in 2006, which Trump has denied.

The Justice Department reviewed the $130,000 payment to Daniels and closed its own probe in 2019 — without bringing any charges.

Isikoff reported none of the state charges brought against Trump are misdemeanors, although they could have been charged as such.

“The charge of falsification of business records can be prosecuted in New York state as a misdemeanor,” Isikoff noted. “But Bragg’s office bumped up all the charges to Class E felonies — the lowest level of felonies in the New York state penal code — on the grounds that the conduct was intended to conceal another underlying crime, according to the source.”

Isikoff added it appears “unlikely” Trump would be given such a sentence if the country’s 45th president were to be convicted of a crime.

“Under the New York State penal code, a conviction for the Class E felony of falsifying business records can result in a prison term of up to four years,” the reporter noted. “But as a practical matter, that seems extremely unlikely.”

One person described as a state law enforcement official told Isikoff, “No one gets jail time for that as a first offender.”

Trump was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan after he surrendered on the charges brought against him by Bragg’s office, following the recommendation of a New York grand jury.

Bragg vowed he would go after Trump if he was elected as DA during his campaign.

Trump said on Truth Social Tuesday that it was “surreal” as he headed to the courthouse to be arrested.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse,” Trump wrote. “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Trump was scheduled to be fingerprinted on Tuesday and also to have his mug shot taken. He was not expected to be handcuffed.

The judge overseeing Trump’s case also oversaw a recent tax fraud case against the Trump Organization and its former CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Judge Juan Merchan will also preside over the upcoming case of former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

