'LONG Overdue': Trump Calls for Ukraine to Oust Zelenskyy

It may be too early in October for frost on the pumpkin, but there is an unmistakable layer of frost on the relationship between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The latest valley in their up-and-down relationship came after Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin reached a deal allowing Russia to export 300,000 tons of diesel fuel, as part of Trump’s all-out effort to lower the cost of fuel, according to The Hill

Zelenskyy took to social media to denounce the deal.

“Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia,” Zelenskyy posted on X, noting that 12 people died in the attacks as he castigated the deal as carte blanche for Russia to wage unlimited war on Ukrainian civilians.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump said Zelenskyy had been told not to make problems, but shunned the advice, creating the situation that led to the deal, according to The Hill.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just called on Zelensky to be OUSTED “I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal, because he could have made many deals that for some reason, he NEVER does.” “That’s a war that should have never started. And I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.” LONG overdue! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 10, 2026

What do you think about Trump's call for a new Ukrainian leader? It's necessary for peace It's political posturing Zelenskyy is doing fine I don't know enough to decide Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's necessary for peace 73% (150 votes) It's political posturing 8% (16 votes) Zelenskyy is doing fine 7% (15 votes) I don't know enough to decide 12% (24 votes)

“He wants to make problems for the world,” Trump said.

“He wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers with diesel fuel because Russia supplies a large portion of the diesel fuel throughout the world.”

Trump said Ukraine has been asked not to target Russian diesel fuel refineries in its long-range attacks on Russian infrastructure. Ukraine refused, Trump said.

“He’d better damn well stop,” Trump said, according to the BBC.

“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

The BBC said Trump further said, “it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

“We said, ‘you can do whatever you want to Russia, don’t hit the refineries’, because that’s a world problem that’s caused,” Trump said.

“He could have made many deals and for some reason, he never does.”

In a Truth Social post announcing the deal, Trump said, “Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter.”

“Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel,” he wrote.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.