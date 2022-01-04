Share
News

Longtime Congressman Announces Retirement, Joining Wave of Outgoing Democrats

 By Jack Davis  January 4, 2022 at 8:31am
Share

Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois has joined the growing list of veteran Democrats not running for re-election this year.

Rush, 75, was first elected in 1992 and enjoyed such solid standing in his district that in 2000 he defeated future President Barack Obama in a Democratic primary for the seat.

Rush has become the 24th House Democrat to retire, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Rush, a former Black Panther, said he wants to retire so his grandchildren can know him as a person, not just a name.

“I don’t want my grandchildren … to know me from a television news clip or something they read in a newspaper,” Rush said. “I want them to know me on an intimate level, know something about me, and I want to know something about them. I don’t want to be a historical figure to my grandchildren.”

Trending:
'Good News': mRNA Scientist Says Omicron Looks Like Something Vaccinologist Would Design on Purpose

NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson recently said that the Democratic plight as the 2022 elections approach is unique.

“The mood is bad. I haven’t ever covered a midterm election cycle when one party is as pessimistic about their prospects as Democrats are today or that the other party, the out party, is as optimistic about their prospects as Republicans are about winning back the House,” she said, according to NPR.

Can Republicans win back the House?

Liasson noted “the president’s low approval ratings” and “the persistence of the pandemic” as reasons Democrats have fallen out of favor.

Fox News noted that retirements are often seen as an indication of what parties expect in the upcoming election. In 2018, when Democratic regained the House, 23 Republican members of the House retired.

“Only members themselves know why they decide to retire. But if there’s an imbalance of retirements toward one party or another, it sometimes can tell us something about what the party with a lot of retirees thinks might happen in the midterms,” Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of the political handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball, said, according to Fox News.

Related:
Rove Explains Why Pelosi Is on Her Way Out and Predicts How Big GOP Win in '22 Midterms Could Be

Republicans are looking to win big, according to the Daily Mail.

“House Republicans are targeting 70 Democrat-held seats,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a recent fund-raising email.

“We are going to take back the largest House majority in a decade,” he wrote.

“In a cycle like this, no Democrat is safe,” National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer said.

“Voters are rejecting Democrat policies that have caused massive price increases, opened our borders, and spurred a nationwide crime wave,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




LeBron James Wants Announcer Out of Basketball Over Innocent On-Air Mistake
Movie Star Nicolas Cage Sounds Off on Alec Baldwin's Deadly Shooting: 'Know How to Use a Gun'
'Dangerous' Murder Suspect on the Run After Apparent Jail 'Door Malfunction' Lets Him Escape Custody
Biden Fuels Division by Launching Attack on Trump in Jan. 6 Anniversary Speech
Fauci Rolls Out a Telling New Term to Replace 'Fully Vaccinated'
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!