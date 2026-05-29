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U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat, seen in a 2024 photo, suddenly changed her mind about running for reelection.
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat, seen in a 2024 photo, suddenly changed her mind about running for reelection. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Longtime Democratic Congresswoman Abruptly Reverses Course, Pulls Out of Reelection Bid

 By Jack Davis  May 29, 2026 at 11:42am
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An 83-year old Democratic member of Congress who missed almost a month of votes has announced she is not seeking reelection.

Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida “missed 43 straight votes,”  journalist Jamie Dupree posted on X earlier this month, at a time when Wilson had not yet indicated she was not running for reelection.

“I’m almost distraught,” she had told Axios last week. “It’s not true. I am still planning on running.”

At the time, a source told Axios she simply showed up to vote when she pleased.

“Missing votes is not a sign she’s sick or retiring. It’s a sign she’s Freddy Wilson. She shows up when she wants to and when she has to. She’s a force of nature,” the anonymous source told the outlet.

A week later, the story changed.

“This has been a journey. But it’s time. It’s time,” she told a crowd Friday while having a street named for her, according to Politico.

“I know all of you are saying, ‘What is the congresswoman going to do?’ Well, the congresswoman is going to not seek another term,” she said.

Wilson was first elected in 2010.

Wilson had made the announcement on Thursday, according to the Miami Herald.

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She said in an interview that she wanted to be “politically strategic” about her announcement, claiming she wanted to protect her seat for Democrats when Florida redrew its congressional district map.

“I figured if I announced that I was retiring, what would the Legislature and the governor do? What would they say? Would District 24 be an easy target because Frederica is no longer there? I’m a strong candidate,” she said. “With me not here, would that weaken the survival of District 24?”

“God said to me, ‘Frederica, stay put and trust the process, and when it’s time, you will know,’” she said.

She said she will not yet say who, if anyone, she will support to take her place, saying “It’s time to find someone who I can trust.”

“I’m going to vet all these candidates to see who I can trust to carry this mission forward.,” she said.

Despite missing more than 40 votes, she said that “Congress is hard. It’s not easy. It’s not a joke. It’s not fun. It’s hard work, and the people need a strong, strong advocate for District 24.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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