Share
News
Democratic strategist James Carville, left, has said that former President Joe Biden, right, should remain out of the political spotlight following the 2024 presidential election.
Democratic strategist James Carville, left, has said that former President Joe Biden, right, should remain out of the political spotlight following the 2024 presidential election. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Image ; Demetrius Freeman - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Longtime Democratic Strategist James Carville Hits Biden with Crushing News: 'Get Out of the Way'

 By Jack Davis  January 24, 2025 at 5:08pm
Share

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said former President Joe Biden should remain on the sidelines as the fractured Democratic Party tries to find its footing.

In an interview posted to YouTube, Carville said that “what [Biden]’s done to himself is, no one wants to hear from this guy anymore, OK. Just go to your condo in Rehoboth and stay there.”

“And that’s not because we’re bad people or we’re mean people,” he said.

“It was all his doing, all his doing, this entire thing in this kind of petty back and forth. ‘Oh, I would have beat Trump.’ No one f***ing believes that at all,” he said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive. 



“And then fighting with Jill Biden and Alexander Pelosi. I mean, just look, guy, you drove, you had a noble career,” he said.

Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, recently likened Jill Biden to William Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth after Jill Biden publicly said she was disappointed in how the former House speaker acted over the summer as Joe Biden was being shunted aside by the Democratic Party.

“If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,” Alexandra Pelosi said, according to Politico.

Should Joe Biden retire from politics?

“There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi is one of them,” she said.

Carville said Biden put himself where he is now.

“Your last act was terrible. Just get out of the way. The party’s moving on,” Carville said.

Related:
Trump Stunned by What He Finds in North Carolina, Threatens Ultimate Accountability for FEMA

“I mean, they’re really moving on. And it’s very sad that. But that’s just where we are. And he created this himself. Does he have nobody to blame but himself? Nobody.” he said.

During a podcast last month, Carville called Biden the “most tragic figure in modern American politics,” according to The Hill.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive. 

Carville also said Biden bears some blame for former Vice President Kamala Harris’s defeat.

“And it wouldn’t have been that close, because we would have had so many frickin’ talented people that were running, and he would be sitting here right now getting ready to leave on a high note. They would be naming commissions to figure out what are we going to name after him,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Robbery Suspect Freed by Weak Judge - in 30 Min He Sex Assaults 3 Women and 2 Girls: Police
Woman Faces 13 Charges After Sudden Death of NFL Rookie
Public School Protects Student Who Reportedly Threatened Trump by Locking Out Secret Service
Sec. Rubio Shocks State Department Officials, Orders Immediate Halt to Foreign Aid
Longtime Democratic Strategist James Carville Hits Biden with Crushing News: 'Get Out of the Way'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation