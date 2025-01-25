Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said former President Joe Biden should remain on the sidelines as the fractured Democratic Party tries to find its footing.

In an interview posted to YouTube, Carville said that “what [Biden]’s done to himself is, no one wants to hear from this guy anymore, OK. Just go to your condo in Rehoboth and stay there.”

“And that’s not because we’re bad people or we’re mean people,” he said.

“It was all his doing, all his doing, this entire thing in this kind of petty back and forth. ‘Oh, I would have beat Trump.’ No one f***ing believes that at all,” he said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.







“And then fighting with Jill Biden and Alexander Pelosi. I mean, just look, guy, you drove, you had a noble career,” he said.

Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, recently likened Jill Biden to William Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth after Jill Biden publicly said she was disappointed in how the former House speaker acted over the summer as Joe Biden was being shunted aside by the Democratic Party.

“If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,” Alexandra Pelosi said, according to Politico.

“There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi is one of them,” she said.

Carville said Biden put himself where he is now.

“Your last act was terrible. Just get out of the way. The party’s moving on,” Carville said.

“I mean, they’re really moving on. And it’s very sad that. But that’s just where we are. And he created this himself. Does he have nobody to blame but himself? Nobody.” he said.

During a podcast last month, Carville called Biden the “most tragic figure in modern American politics,” according to The Hill.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Carville also said Biden bears some blame for former Vice President Kamala Harris’s defeat.

“The different scenario would be, if he would have — in September of 2023 or August — said that he wasn’t going to run. G**damn, we would have won this election,” he said.

“And it wouldn’t have been that close, because we would have had so many frickin’ talented people that were running, and he would be sitting here right now getting ready to leave on a high note. They would be naming commissions to figure out what are we going to name after him,” he said.

