Longtime Democratic Strategist Shames His Own Party After Trump Address Chaos: 'Tonight Was a New Low'

Co-host of “The Morning Meeting with Sean Spicer, Mark Halperin and Dan Turrentine ” and ex-Democrat strategist Dan Turrentine could not contain his disgust with his party on Tuesday.

That evening, President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, speaking about the work his administration had done in just over a month and the plans he has for the future.

As he spoke, Democrats sat silently, at best, and embarrassed themselves by disrupting Trump, at worst.

Turrentine posted to social media platform X, giving his reaction to their behavior.

Specifically, Turrentine expressed the shame he felt at Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green being so disruptive that he was removed from the chamber by the House sergeant at arms.

“Just when I think my Party can’t get any lower, someone like Al Green lets me know they can,” he wrote.

Just when I think my Party can’t get any lower, someone like Al Green lets me know they can. — dan turrentine (@danturrentine) March 5, 2025

Turrentine noted how partisan Democrats had become, failing to acknowledge any of the president’s achievements.

I keep saying it every day: by not acknowledging ANYTHING Trump does is good, we make it less likely the public hears, let alone agrees with us, when we have legit concerns or objections. We don’t have to wave Pom Pom’s, but use common sense and smile and clap on occasion. — dan turrentine (@danturrentine) March 5, 2025

The footage proves Turrentine’s point as Democrats could not even bring themselves to applaud the story of 13-year-old DJ Daniel, a young man diagnosed with brain cancer that Trump made an honorary Secret Service agent.

Turrentine pointed this out, as well as Democrats remaining silent over high school senior Jason Hartley.

Trump announced Hartley had gained admission to the United States Military Academy at West Point as he was a military hopeful.

I love my Party, but tonight was a new low. I get silence on this or that policy, and the raw politics of the base’s anger. But, for not a single D to stand to applaud a boy’s brave battle with cancer, or a man’s admission to West Point, was a classless disgrace. And… — dan turrentine (@danturrentine) March 5, 2025

He admitted Trump’s speech was “good” but saw places Democrats could chastise him had they been able to compose themselves.

Turrentine’s frustration stems from Democrats’ ongoing identity crisis.

They cannot create a platform that looks beyond their opposition to Trump.

They are totally reactive to him, only advocating for policies around what he does or wants to do.

For every Democrat in Congress, it would be the end of the world to cede any ground in recognizing anything Trump has done as good or correct.

Ironically, their party could be revitalized at any time if the American people could see them as reasonable and willing to compromise.

