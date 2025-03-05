Share
During President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Democrats, like Rep. Al Green, left, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, right, behaved in such an appalling manner, one Democratic strategist had to call out the party's lack of decorum. (Win McNamee - Pool / AP ; Saul Loeb -AFP / Getty Images)

Longtime Democratic Strategist Shames His Own Party After Trump Address Chaos: 'Tonight Was a New Low'

 By Samuel Short  March 5, 2025 at 9:45am
Co-host of “The Morning Meeting with Sean Spicer, Mark Halperin and Dan Turrentine ” and ex-Democrat strategist Dan Turrentine could not contain his disgust with his party on Tuesday.

That evening, President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, speaking about the work his administration had done in just over a month and the plans he has for the future.

As he spoke, Democrats sat silently, at best, and embarrassed themselves by disrupting Trump, at worst.

Turrentine posted to social media platform X, giving his reaction to their behavior.

Specifically, Turrentine expressed the shame he felt at Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green being so disruptive that he was removed from the chamber by the House sergeant at arms.

“Just when I think my Party can’t get any lower, someone like Al Green lets me know they can,” he wrote.

Turrentine noted how partisan Democrats had become, failing to acknowledge any of the president’s achievements.

Did Democrats hurt themselves with their antics during Trump’s speech?

“I keep saying it every day: by not acknowledging ANYTHING Trump does is good, we make it less likely the public hears, let alone agrees with us, when we have legit concerns or objections. We don’t have to wave Pom Pom’s, but use common sense and smile and clap on occasion,” he explained.

The footage proves Turrentine’s point as Democrats could not even bring themselves to applaud the story of 13-year-old DJ Daniel, a young man diagnosed with brain cancer that Trump made an honorary Secret Service agent.

Turrentine pointed this out, as well as Democrats remaining silent over high school senior Jason Hartley.

Trump announced Hartley had gained admission to the United States Military Academy at West Point as he was a military hopeful.

Turrentine lamented that moment was, “a classless disgrace.” saying, “tonight was a new low.”

He admitted Trump’s speech was “good” but saw places Democrats could chastise him had they been able to compose themselves.

Turrentine’s frustration stems from Democrats’ ongoing identity crisis.

They cannot create a platform that looks beyond their opposition to Trump.

They are totally reactive to him, only advocating for policies around what he does or wants to do.

For every Democrat in Congress, it would be the end of the world to cede any ground in recognizing anything Trump has done as good or correct.

Ironically, their party could be revitalized at any time if the American people could see them as reasonable and willing to compromise.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Conversation