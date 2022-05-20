Longtime Executive Out at CNN as Network's Turmoil Continues

CNN Digital Worldwide Editor In Chief and Senior Vice President Meredith Artley has resigned, according to a memo Axios obtained.

Artley has worked for 12 years at the outlet. She is CNN’s most recent executive to leave after its parent company Warner Media’s April merger with Discovery. Her departure is part of the exit of several of the company’s senior staff members in recent months.

“I’m so proud to have played a role in guiding, growing and championing CNN’s journalism across our digital platforms all these years,” Artley wrote in a farewell note to fellow workers, according to Axios.

“There is so much CNN is doing right. How exciting to think about how much farther you will go.”

“We’ve doubled-down on breaking news and distinctive storytelling in many forms and on many platforms. We invested in new beats and approaches to engage audiences. Those audiences have grown massively, as has our lead over worthy competitors. And the business of digital keeps going up, with more upside to come,” Artley said, according to The Hill.

During her time with the outlet, Artley supervised CNN.com, CNNi.com, and CNNMoney’s content creation, programming and publication across various platforms. She also oversaw CNN’s reporters, producers and editors.

A University of Missouri graduate, she began her career working for The New York Times before working as a managing editor for The Los Angeles Times prior to moving to CNN.

Sources familiar told Axios that Artley had been unhappy with the leadership changes and corporate drama in CNN that occurred during the merger and the departure of former CNN Digital Worldwide President Jeff Zucker.

Zucker resigned in February from CNN after revealing that he had a consensual relationship with a close colleague.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker told workers in a memo, according to CNN.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Zucker’s resignation came after he had fired CNN prime time anchor Chris Cuomo for advising his brother, Democratic former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to deal with sexual assault allegations.

Though Zucker did not reveal who the colleague was, former CNN Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust put out a statement acknowledging that she was the one who had a close consensual relationship with Zucker.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time,” Gollust said in her statement shared by CNN.

“I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday,” Gollust’s statement stated.

Zucker’s exit led to a shake-up of the company’s leadership, with CNN executives Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz appointed as “interim co-heads for CNN,” until the completion of the merger, Axios reported.

AT&T and Discovery Inc. announced in April that the merger was complete, after which Chris Licht took the helm at CNN, according to reporting from The Hill and Axios.

