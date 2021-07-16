In October of 2020, just after the contents of a laptop Hunter Biden allegedly left to rot in a Delaware repair shop began to spill onto the pages of the New York Post, Johns Hopkins professor and author Thomas Rid wrote a piece for The Washington Post about how the laptop should be treated as disinformation even if it likely wasn’t.

“We must treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even if they probably aren’t,” Rid wrote.

The media didn’t need Rid to tell them twice. Even though no one in Joe Biden’s campaign would disavow the laptop was Hunter’s, the emails about shady deals with Chinese and Ukrainian businessmen while Joe Biden was vice president was treated as disinformation.

Hunter still claims that this was probably Russian baddies, or something to that effect: “Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me,” he told CBS News in April. “It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.”

Or it could be exactly what the owner of the computer repair shop in Delaware said it was: Hunter Biden left his laptop there for data retrieval and never went back for it. That’s the likeliest explanation — and it’s one backed up by an FBI signature expert who looked at the receipt the shop owner said Hunter Biden signed in April of 2019.

In a report for Just the News, retired Special Agent Wayne A. Barnes, described as “a 29-year FBI veteran who mastered signature analysis while unmasking Soviet spies during the Cold War,” said the signature on the receipt from John Paul Mac Issac’s computer repair shop matches Hunter’s signature on other public documents.

“The signature on the computer repair store from April 2019 was signed by [Robert Hunter Biden],” wrote Barnes in a report released by the outlet Thursday.

“The general pattern and flow of the signature matches the other known signatures from RHB,” Barnes wrote.

“The R has its vertical line with the normal slight slant to the right. While the beginning of the top curved part of the R does not begin where RHB usually starts his — that is, by picking the pen off the paper and starting a new line. Here it commences from the bottom of the vertical line, lazily not lifting the pen off the paper. But then it goes up to his normal starting position, to the left of the top of the vertical line. This line then curves to the right and around and down to the middle of the vertical line.

“This curve of the R from the right, appropriately crosses the vertical line with a loop. This is in true ‘contemplator’ fashion. It is something which appears essential for RHB when writing his signature. It then goes back and up to the right, something well demonstrated in the other known examples.

“The line up to the top of the H follows the tail from the R as seen in the known signatures. Then it is the by-now-familiar butterfly pattern of the H which creates the full letter,” he continued.

Barnes added the signature had none of the traces of forgery.

The media took Thomas Rid’s advice last year, as Just the News’ John Solomon noted.

“When the contents of the laptop first surfaced last fall during the 2020 presidential election, Biden defenders sought to portray the laptop as a fake,” Solomon wrote.

“Several security experts declared — without evidence — that it was Russian disinformation, and Twitter censored and blocked early stories on the laptop until after Joe Biden defeated President Trump.

“Since then, Twitter has said it was a mistake to censor the contents, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has declared the laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign, an assessment the FBI does not challenge.”

This was more or less known at the time the New York Post started publishing the contents of the laptop. Now we know a lot more about Hunter’s business deals — including the fact that if his father didn’t know about them, it was willful ignorance.

We know, for instance, that Joe met several Mexican billionaires that Hunter was courting at the vice presidential office. That’s just the latest in the constant drip of poisonous emails.

Now, Hunter — a man who seemingly got by on selling access — is selling his hideous iPhone wallpaper paintings for up to half a million dollars a piece.

Knowing what we know from his laptop, this stinks to high heaven. But remember, we needed to “treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even if they probably aren’t.”

Well, we did, and now we’re here. We know what almost certainly happened: Hunter Biden left a smoking gun laptop at a Delaware repair shop and forgot about it. The only disinformation came from the media. Good work, everyone.

