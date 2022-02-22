Longtime Fox News Host Bob Beckel Dead at 73

Former Fox News host Bob Beckel has died at age 73, the network reported Monday.

Beckel served two stints with Fox News after a career as a Democratic Party strategist.

In 2000, he joined the network to provide commentary on politics, and he returned to Fox News in 2011 as one of the founding hosts of “The Five.”

Beckel worked for CNN in a brief stint in 2015 before returning to “The Five” to offer a liberal counterpoint to the rest of the show’s hosts. Beckel and Fox News parted ways in 2017.

No cause of death was announced.

Conservative columnist Cal Thomas posted a farewell to Beckel on his Facebook page.

“My friend and spiritual brother, Bob Beckel, has passed into the presence of the Lord he loved. We did so many things together and I hope we modeled what two people of different political persuasions can be like when they love one another,” Thomas wrote.

“For ten years we wrote the ‘Common Ground’ column for USA Today and a book by that title. The name of his ironically titled autobiography is ‘I Should Be Dead.’ It is a highly readable book about a difficult life that was dramatically changed in the last 15 years. I will see you soon Bob. You are loved,” he said.

Beckel’s former colleagues at Fox News also offered tributes to the man and his work.

R.I.P Bob. You will be missed my friend. https://t.co/dm8kZuVMHx — 🇺🇸ERIC BOLLING🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) February 22, 2022

Very sad to hear Bob Beckel has passed. Sitting at the table with him was fun and he always asked me if I approved of his tie. RIP. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 22, 2022

Bob Beckel, a former colleague at Fox News, has died. He was a good man. Bob was well known for turning his home into an outrageous winter wonderland during Christmas. Our prayers are with the Beckel family. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 22, 2022

Each day after coming home from school and completing homework I’d watch Fox’s “The Five”. Enjoyed the bickering Bob always got himself into. He always reminded me of my grandfather as he was usually soft spoken but quick to anger. Rest easy Bob Beckel. pic.twitter.com/DSoZe6CMCC — Wisconsin Neanderthal 🇺🇸🧀 (@wiz_political) February 22, 2022

Sean Hannity called Beckel his “dear friend” and added, “he and I got along great” despite vast political differences.

The Fox News host said Beckel “had a key to my house” and that Hannity’s children referred to Beckel as “Uncle Bob.”

“He was always full of joy, happiness, light, sunshine. He loved God and Jesus and we miss him already. God bless you, God speed, Bob Beckel,” Hannity said.

Very sad news. Bob Beckel has died. One of the few liberal pundits you can truly like and respect despite political disagreements. pic.twitter.com/iexY8lai7X — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 22, 2022

Beckel was an “old-time liberal who you could fight with … but we always had a laugh afterward,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said.

In a 2008 interview about the book “Common Ground,” Beckel said issuing a call for unity meant taking flak from both sides.

“There’s a vested interest in keeping the status quo where it is,” he said then, according to Newsweek. “But the idea has taken hold among voters. The timing is right. We’re starting to get calls and e-mails and letters saying, ‘Hey, maybe you guys aren’t nuts.’

“Institutionally, there’s still a huge barrier to accepting this idea, because it takes away many people’s reason for living and their paychecks. An industry has grown up around polarization.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.