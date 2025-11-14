Longtime Fox News Host Janice Dean Announces She's 'Taking a Break from Work' Due to 'Health Issues'

Fox News host Janice Dean will be taking some time off from the popular news network — and for good reason.

Dean took to Facebook to announce that she was “taking a break.”

“I wanted to let you all know that I’m taking a break from work (and social media) for a bit,” Dean posted Wednesday. “I’m ok, but I’ve had some health issues that require rest and time to heal. My bosses at Fox have been kind and understanding, and I feel blessed to be able to take a break to be with my family.”

“The trip to Rome with Sean was a good place to start healing spiritually, and now I have to get back to feeling healthy and strong,” she added.

“I’ve always been up front and honest about my life, and I felt I owed you an explanation of my absence. But, I will be back. Grateful to you all for the kind words.”

While Dean didn’t share any additional details, she has had documented health troubles in the past, as People magazine noted. In fact, Dean spoke extensively with People about that very issue in October 2024.

In 2005, Dean initially noticed that she had been getting fatigued a lot, but chalked it up as just being overworked.

Then the medical tests returned, and she found out she had the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis.

Do you watch Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 77% (599 Votes) No: 23% (178 Votes)

“It was the shock of a lifetime,” Dean told People. “I remember just feeling all of it was going to end: that my boyfriend was going to leave me, that I would be in a wheelchair, and I wouldn’t be able to do my job at Fox.”

She added, “All of my dreams kind of came crashing down.”

But she persevered. She had largely learned to combat and live with MS, especially after new medical treatments allowed her to mitigate flare-ups.

“I’m still standing,” she says. “Better than standing. And I sometimes think I’m a better person because of the diagnosis, if that makes any sense. This made me realize what was important in life, like your health and your family and your support system.”

(Oh, and those concerns of hers? She’s not in a wheelchair, she married her boyfriend — a firefighter — and she’s still going strong at Fox News.)

The 55-year-old Dean is a co-host and weather anchor on “Fox & Friends.”

She is also a meteorologist.

It’s unclear if her MS is at all related to her most recent health issue that’s currently keeping her off the air.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.