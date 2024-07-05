Longtime Friends 'Shocked to Find' Biden Didn't Remember Their Names: 'The President May Not Really Be the Acting President'

After last Thursday’s debate opposite former President Donald Trump at CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta, it seems the dam has broken as a vast number of media networks now cannot deny President Joe Biden is experiencing severe cognitive decline.

While the media now admit what Democrats are also forced to see, Biden’s closest friends and allies are now — albeit anonymously — coming forward with their own accounts.

In her piece for New York Magazine on Thursday, Olivia Nuzzi reported exchanges with close friends of the president who expressed the concerns over Biden’s demeanor — once condemned as a right-wing conspiracy theory or “cheap fake.”

Nuzzi wrote, “Those who encountered the president in social settings sometimes left their interactions disturbed. Longtime friends of the Biden family, who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity, were shocked to find that the president did not remember their names.”

One guest at a White House event in 2023 was incredibly distraught at Biden not staying for the reception, becoming more open to the idea that, “The president may not really be the acting president after all.”

She included a recent exchange Biden had with a Democrat megadonor at the White House.

Here, Biden stared blankly while nodding before first lady Jill Biden intervened and instructed the president to thank the individual while also telling her husband their name.

One witness said, “It hasn’t been good for a long time, but it’s gotten so, so much worse.”

An exchange between Nuzzi and Biden from April clearly left a deep impression on her months later.

While attending a reception in the basement of the Washington Hilton before the White House Correspondent’s dinner, Nuzzi waited in a line to get her picture taken with the president.

Nuzzi recounted vividly how that exchange with Biden went.

“Up close, the president does not look quite plausible. It’s not that he’s old. We all know what old looks like. Bernie Sanders is old. Mitch McConnell is old. Most of the ruling class is old. The president was something stranger, something not of this earth.”

She then detailed the moment of her interaction.

“My heart stopped as I extended my hand to greet the president. I tried to make eye contact, but it was like his eyes, though open, were not on.”

From Nuzzi’s coverage, we are adding another layer to Biden’s cognitive decline.

Conservatives were the first to notice it, and they were unjustifiably blasted for it.

While a few voices outside of the right spoke up on occasion, left-wing media pundits began openly expressing their concerns after June 27.

Now, we see it reported that Biden’s inner circle have had their concerns for some time.

Albeit through anonymity, Biden’s friends know this is very well the end.

Democrats are undoubtedly in a state of disarray as the prospect of a second Trump term becomes more likely.

