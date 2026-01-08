Longtime House Democrat Announces Retirement

One of the longest-tenured Democrats in the House is calling it a career — and he’s leaving his colleagues with a sobering parting message.

The Washington Post reported Thursday on Maryland Rep. Steny H. Hoyer’s decision not to run for re-election after a lengthy, decades-long career.

The 86-year-old Hoyer, feeling a sense of contentment with what he’s accomplished, came to the decision with his family and friends over the Christmas season.

“I did not want to be one of those members who clearly stayed — outstayed — his or her ability to do the job,” Hoyer explained as part of his rationale.

To my staff, colleagues, loved ones, the people of Maryland’s 5th District, & all who helped me along the way – thank you. For the rest of this Congress, I’ll continue my work to ensure the People’s House reflects the will of the American people & serves as the guardian of… — Steny Hoyer (@RepStenyHoyer) January 8, 2026

According to his online biography, Hoyer joined Congress in May 1981.

He won his seat in a special election after then-Rep. Gladys Noon Spellman had to vacate her seat due to an “incapacitating illness.”

From there, Hoyer would eventually climb the ranks all the way to the No. 2 House Democrat — a position he held for 20 years — though the coveted Speaker position eluded him, despite his attempts to win it.

Hoyer did have jokes about his pending retirement: “At this young age, it’s probably premature.”

There were far fewer jokes to be found when Hoyer announced his decision on the House floor Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, Hoyer gave an emotional 10-minute speech decrying the current state of modern politics, where it seems all but impossible for both sides of the aisle to work together to better help the American people.

“I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to examine their conscience, renew their courage, and carry out the responsibilities that the first article of the Constitution demands,” Hoyer said, choking up.

He added: “Only in that way can we ensure that our 250 years will be a preface to a stronger, brighter beacon in a free and principled democracy.”

The longtime Democrat wasn’t finished.

“I fear that America is heading not toward greatness, but toward smallness, pettiness, divisiveness, lawlessness, and disdainfulness,” Hoyer said. “We must respect and love one another.

“We must remember that we are not great or unique because we say we’re great, but because we are just and generous and fair.”

Despite those words of togetherness, Hoyer hasn’t been hesitant to blame much of the current climate of divisiveness on President Donald Trump.

He told The Washington Post that Trump’s decision to pardon people involved in the Jan. 6 incursion was a big reason for the ongoing split in politics.

“As long as the people of America elect angry, confrontational people, don’t be surprised that democracy works and you get an angry, confrontational Congress,” he said.

Hoyer is the latest major Congressional lawmaker to announce an impending departure from the House, alongside the likes of Democrat Nancy Pelosi and Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

