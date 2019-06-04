SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

Longtime Local News Anchor Found Dead

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published June 4, 2019 at 7:57am
Print

News anchor Todd Tongen of NBC affiliate WPLG was found dead in his South Florida home Monday. He was 56 years old.

Tongen had been a reporter, actor and weekend anchor for 36 years — signing on with WPLG December 1989, according to WPLG.

A family friend was sent to check up on Tongen by his wife, Karen, who was out of town and became concerned when she could not immediately reach him. The friend eventually called the police who found the reporter.

His cause of death is currently unknown.

Fellow WPLG hosts and others who knew Tongen responded to the news on Twitter.

TRENDING: Disney Threatens To Boycott Georgia but Partners with China, Which Puts Muslims in Internment Camps

“We are shattered and heartbroken. Todd was so much more than a colleague,” fellow anchor Louis Aguirre wrote. “He was our brother & integral member of the ⁦@WPLGLocal10⁩ news family. This has left a huge hole in our hearts.”

“Please send love & prayers to his family,” he added.

Those who knew the Emmy Award-winning journalist say he was a favorite among viewers, known for his wit and sense of humor, according to numerous statements given to the Sun-Sentinel.

RELATED: Washington Becomes the First State To Legalize Composting Human Bodies

“He was so funny. Viewers loved him and so did we,” political reporter Michael Putney said.

Tongen was born in Minnesota but his media career took him all over the United States. He appeared on television first in Grand Junction, Colorado, then as a feature reporter and weatherman in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to WPLG.

Many South Florida natives know Tongen best for his “10 Taxi” segments that ran for seven years of his career.

During this segment, Tongen conducted interviews with celebrities, athletes and other media personalities while driving a classic, yellow taxi cab. He even playfully described himself as “taxi cab driver,” among other things, in his Twitter biography.

WPLG commemorated the host’s career with a video looking back on the beloved “10 Taxi” Monday morning:

“It was a concept as original as the man himself. Through the taxi, Todd shined a light on celebrities while taking viewers for a fun-filled ride that lasted seven years,” weekend co-host Neki Mohan said in the video voice-over. “Todd always said it was a highlight of his career.”

“It was always about the cause. We always said we took the news serious, but we never took ourselves seriously,” Mohan added.

Tongen is survived by his wife, Karen, and two sons, Tyler and Ryker.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. A regular contributor with The Western Journal since September of 2018, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







London Defaces Itself in an Attempt To Spite Trump
Longtime Local News Anchor Found Dead
Scores of People Shot as Chicago Experiences Its Most Bloody Weekend of the Year
Iran Could Be in Violation of Key Part of Obama-Era Nuke Deal – UN Report
FireEye Exec Explains Why Hillary Clinton Chosen as Cybersecurity Conference Speaker
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×