SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Longtime Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran Dead at 81

×
By Henry Rodgers
Published May 30, 2019 at 8:57am
Print

Former Republican Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran died early Thursday morning in Oxford, Mississippi, at age 81.

Cochran was first elected to the Senate in 1978, making him the first Republican to win a statewide election in Mississippi in more than 100 years.

The Mississippi Republican also served in the House of Representatives for three terms before running for Senate, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

Cochran resigned from the Senate in April 2018.

A statement from the office of his successor, Republican Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, said that Cochran “passed away peacefully” in Oxford early Thursday.

TRENDING: Brian Kolfage’s Private Border Wall Hit with Cease and Desist

“Cochran’s family extends its gratitude for the support shown to the Senator by Mississippians over the years.” The University of Mississippi, where Cochran graduated from college, sent out a tweet after the news broke.

“The Ole Miss Family has lost a legend with the passing of a great Mississippian and UM alumnus in former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. His unwavering service and contributions to the university and the state are part of the lasting legacy he leaves behind,” the tweet read.

Cochran was the 10th-longest-serving senator in U.S. history.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Twitter Temporarily Suspends Conservative Pundit Erick Erickson Over Sen. Elizabeth Warren Joke
US Investigated the President of Honduras for Drug Trafficking, Documents Show
Investigators Caught More EPA Employees Viewing Porn on the Job
Most Ex-Members of the 115th Congress Went Straight into Lobbying After Leaving Office: Report
Woman Brutally Beaten and Trapped for Hours at Dominican Resort
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×