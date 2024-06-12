Share
News

Longtime National Park Ranger Dies from Freak Accident While on the Job

 By Jack Davis  June 12, 2024 at 6:58am
Share

A life filled with service to some of the country’s most treasured public spaces has come to a close.

Tom Lorig, a park ranger who began his years of service to national parks in 1968, died on June 7 after an accident that took place in Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park.

Lorig, 78, had been on duty for Bryce Canyon’s annual Astronomy Festival, when he tripped and fell at about 11:30 p.m., striking his head on a large rock, according to a National Park Service news release. At the time, he had been directing a visitor to a shuttle bus.

The visitor alerted a nearby law enforcement ranger after Lorig was unresponsive. Although park rangers, bystanders and first responders tried to revive Lorig, he died.

Trending:
Major US Police Department Rolls Out 'Pride' Badges, Admits They Have Nothing to Do with Law Enforcement

“Tom Lorig served Bryce Canyon, the National Park Service, and the public as an interpretive park ranger, forging connections between the world and these special places that he loved,” Bryce Canyon Park Superintendent Jim Ireland said in the release.

“As our community processes and grieves this terrible loss, we extend our deepest condolences to all of Ranger Lorig’s family and friends,” he said.

Lorig was a registered nurse for 40 years in the Seattle, Washington, region.

Do you enjoy visiting national parks?

He also worked in a variety of roles as a ranger and volunteer, beginning with Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico in June of 1968.

Overall, Lorig would serve at 14 national park sites including Badlands in South Dakota, Bryce Canyon, Carlsbad Caverns, El Malpais National Monument in New Mexico, Florissant Fossil Beds in Colorado, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah and Arizona, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Washington state, Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state;

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia, Olympic National Park in Washington state, Saguaro National Park in Arizona, Yosemite National Park in California, Zion National Park in Utah and Dinosaur National Monument in Utah and Colorado.

“Tom was a dedicated public servant, and his loss will be felt by the many who knew him across the National Park Service,” the Park Service posted on Facebook.

In 2013, Lorig made the drive from Seattle to New Mexico to ensure that a piece of Carlsbad’s history would be preserved, according to a National Park Service release.

Related:
Catholic Group Sues Biden Administration Over 'Blatant Violation of the First Amendment'

Lorig had been a park guide from 1968 through 1973. When lighted signs reached the park in 1973, employees were allowed to take home the signs being replaced.

But 40 years later, he brought back his treasure so it could be on display at the park.

Lorig returned a painted wood sign that marked Mirror Lake in the Big Room of Carlsbad Cavern

“The Mirror Lake sign was the most coveted one, because of the mirror-image text that read right-side up when reflected on the surface of the pool,” he said in the release, explaining why he chose it.

“I’m glad the sign is back at Carlsbad Caverns. This is where it belongs,” he said.

The release noted that Lorig had begun his service as a ranger before becoming a nurse — service he resumed at the end of his life.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed trStephen A. Smith Lights Up Analyst Over WNBA Delusion, Caitlin Clark Jealousy - 'Who Talks About the WNBA?!'uth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Biden Makes Decision on Whether He'll Pardon Hunter - 'I'm Extremely Proud of My Son'
Fetterman at Fault for Car Crash After Driving 'Well Over' Limit, Investigation Ongoing: Police
Taylor Swift Fans Literally Shake the Earth, Cause 'Seismic Activity' During Wild Concert
Elderly Pedestrian Decapitated When Hit by Truck in Brooklyn, Creating Gruesome Scene
Historian Who Correctly Predicted 9 of Last 10 Elections Reveals Impact of Trump Conviction
See more...

Conversation