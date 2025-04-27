The transfer portal from the sports arena to the political arena just got a little more crowded.

Former longtime NFL kicker Jay Feely officially announced on April 22 that he will run for Congress as a Republican in Arizona’s 5th Congressional district, per CBS Sports.

Feely, who played 14 seasons in the NFL with teams like the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets, seemed eager to get this new venture started.

“I’m excited about this next chapter of my life,” Feely told ESPN.

The 48-year-old also expressed a sense of duty — and faith.

“I think that I feel God’s calling pressing me into service, and that’s really what I believe it is, the civil service,” Feely said.

This announcement follows months of speculation, as Feely had been seriously considering a congressional run as a Republican, according to earlier reports.

Feely also filed a statement of interest with the Arizona secretary of state, a required step before collecting signatures to get on the ballot.

The seat Feely is vying for is opening up due to Rep. Andy Biggs’ gubernatorial aspirations, as Biggs announced his candidacy for Arizona governor in 2026, per The Hill.

Do you think Jay Feely will represent the GOP well? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (300 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

According to ESPN, his decision to run was influenced by the July 2024 assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, which Feely said motivated him to step into the political arena.

Feely joins a notable list of athletes who have transitioned into politics, notably for the Republican Party.

Rep. Jim Jordan, a former NCAA champion wrestler, went from the mat to Congress, representing Ohio and becoming a prominent GOP voice.

Glenn Jacobs, better known as WWE’s Kane, moved from professional wrestling to become the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, as a Republican.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, a former MMA fighter, brought his competitive spirit to Congress, aligning with GOP values.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a bodybuilding legend, served as California’s governor from 2003 to 2011, another high-profile Republican from the sports world.

Jim Tressel, a celebrated football coach, transitioned into politics as Ohio’s lieutenant governor.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, also a former college football coach, now represents Alabama.

Feely’s name recognition and community involvement may give him an edge in the race as he steps into a new arena to serve Arizona.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.