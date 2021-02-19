Login
Longtime Rush Limbaugh Producer Speaks Out with Emotional Message for People Who 'Sully His Reputation with Falsehoods'

By Erin Coates
Published February 19, 2021 at 9:46am
Rush Limbaugh’s longtime producer said that it “burns” his soul that people have spread “falsehoods” about the late talk show host’s life and career in the days following Limbaugh’s death.

The conservative icon had been battling advanced lung cancer for more than a year and died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Producer James Golden, known by the pseudonym Bo Snerdley, gave an emotional message about his friend and coworker on “Hannity” Thursday night.

“It burns me to my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods, calling him a racist,” Snerdley said.

“This man was just an incredible phenomenon — and we love you, Rush.”

Rush Limbaugh revealed his advanced lung cancer diagnosis last February but vowed to stay on the radio as he battled the disease. He said in May that his treatment was physically grueling but that he would not stop fighting.

Last July, the 70-year-old said he was hoping the treatment would give him “extra innings.”

But in October, Limbaugh told his audience that the latest results showed cancer that had been stymied was growing once again.

Will you remember Limbaugh fondly?

“We can’t wrap our arms around this. We can’t wrap our brains and our hearts are around it,” Snerdley told host Sean Hannity.

“Our beloved Rush has returned his talent to God. We are so thankful for him.”

Limbaugh had played a consequential role in conservative politics since his radio show began in 1988.

“You know, Rush is to me a second-generation Founding Father. … One man changed so many trajectories in this country. When Rush began his career, there were 1,200 radio stations, roughly, doing the talk radio format. Today, there are over 12,000,” Snerdley said.

“There was nowhere on TV that you could get conservative ideology; that you could get the values that represent what most Americans believe until Rush. He changed the media. He changed the landscape.”

He pointed out that Limbaugh’s audience didn’t fall into one single demographic and his listeners ranged from “small children” to the “senior of senior [citizens]”.

The “Rush Limbaugh Show” itself has earned a variety of awards and honors, helping earn Limbaugh a place in the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, according to KSTU-TV.

Snerdley concluded, “Beyond all of those accomplishments, Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings that you would ever want to meet. A generous, wonderful, beautiful spirit; humble, a gentleman, always never failed to thank people for the smallest service they could do for him. Never looked down on people.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
