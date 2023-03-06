I guess it runs in the “devout Catholic” family.

President Joe Biden, the “devout Catholic” in chief, has overseen the most pro-abortion, pro-LGBT, anti-religious administration in American history.

In fact, about the only way he hasn’t thumbed his nose at the Vatican in a similar manner to our only other prior Catholic president, John F. Kennedy, is that he hasn’t slept with Marilyn Monroe. This might not be for lack of trying, mind you, since you get the impression there are days he might still believe she’s alive.

As for the woman he is intimately involved with, first lady Jill Biden — sorry, sorry, DR. Jill Biden — was raised Presbyterian, according to United Press International, but regularly attends Mass with her husband. UPI also reported that, in her 2019 memoir, she wrote that “traveling to Italy and being in a country closely tied to the family’s Catholic religion was an escape and a comfort.”

Whatever the case may be, Dr. Jill was in full-on “Catholic” mode during a speech in Kenya last week, at least in attire. The first lady was sporting what appeared to be a rosary worn around her neck as a necklace.

That’s not even common among actually devout Catholics — a rosary isn’t jewelry, and for non-Catholics to be wearing one like it is borders on disrespectful (particularly since Mrs. Biden’s appears to have been either shortened or the rest of it is hanging down her back).

And, like her husband, she showed just as much respect for the tenets of the faith while lecturing Kenyans about artificial methods of contraception — which, if you’ve even remotely familiar with the catechism of the Roman Catholic church, you are aware is a big no-no.

“As part of her five-day trip to Namibia and Kenya last week, Biden participated in multiple events pertaining to the ’empowerment of women and youth,’” LifeSite News reported on Feb. 27.

“On Saturday the First Lady stopped by the Shujaaz Konnect Festival in Nairobi, Kenya, where she dropped in on a watch party for ‘MTV Shuga,’ an African drama series that aims to promote ‘sexual and reproductive health and rights.'”

“According to press pool notes compiled by Washington Post reporter Jada Yuan, the Rosary-sporting Biden commended Kenyan youth attending the festival for their willingness to learn about and discuss ‘safe dating and safe sex.'”

However, sex, in the Roman Catholic faith — indeed, in almost every flavor of Christianity — happens within the confines of holy matrimony. Not that you’d know from hearing Jill Biden say it.

“[I] really applaud you for wanting to learn more about [the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief] and HIV/AIDS and financial literacy and safe dating and safe sex,” she said, according to the report.

“You know, these are issues that really all people need to talk about them [sic]. Yet, somehow, they don’t, and the consequences of not talking about it are so dire. So, I love seeing the young people here.”

After a participant talked about the importance of “using a condom” to prevent venereal disease, Biden went on to ask about whether “MTV Shuga” promotes additional types of “prevention for safe sex” like “birth control pills.”

One of the participants said the show promoted “contraception for unintended pregnancy prevention and PrEP for HIV prevention.”

“Then so do you go into your neighborhoods or your churches or your schools and then do you spread the word further?” Biden asked.

When Biden received a positive response, she said, “OK, that gives me a better picture.”

As it does for the rest of us, at least when it comes to Jill Biden’s religious values.

Rosary-wearing Jill Biden promotes contraception to Kenya’s young people.https://t.co/cfmd2WYhbi pic.twitter.com/31E1ywmKg6 — Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) February 28, 2023

Again, this wouldn’t be so big of a deal if it weren’t for the packaging of the first family — in particular the president — as being “devoutly Catholic.”

The problem is that establishment media outlets are happy to promote the misperception that the appearance of diligence is equal to devoutness. Sure, as NPR likes to note, Joe Biden “carries a rosary in his pocket and attends Mass every Sunday.”

He also wanted to federalize the right to an abortion, wants to do away with the Hyde Amendment (which prohibits the use of federal funds to subsidize abortion), chose not to attend the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (a noted conservative on social issues), didn’t mention God once at last year’s Easter event at the White House, and knows so much about the Bible that this is how he pronounces “psalmist”:

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden doesn’t know the “P” in “Psalmist” is silent, not the “s”. pic.twitter.com/kp9MZi3NvQ — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) November 25, 2020

That’s all a bit too much already, but Jill Biden wearing what appears to be a rosary while she enthusiastically contradicts the teachings of the Catholic Church isn’t just insulting, it’s sacrilegious.

Regardless of whether she’s an actual Catholic, the first lady should be keeping one of the most identifiable pieces of Catholic symbolism off of her body while she merrily contradicts the church’s teachings.

It’s enough that you almost have to wonder what’s next: “Coming up in our exclusive interview with the president’s son: How Hunter Biden says smoking crack with sex workers led him to have heavenly visions of Our Lady of Fatima.”

If you think that’s flippant and cruel, I have one word for you: Wait. Just wait. When it comes to making a mockery of God for political ends, the Biden family’s lows keep getting lower — so much so it’s hard to predict where rock bottom lies.

