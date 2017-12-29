Look Back: 9 Things Trump Voters Can Be Thankful for in 2017

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has a message for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Democrat senator from Vermont and one-time Democrat presidential candidate called on President Donald Trump to keep his campaign promises, demanding that Trump veto any bill that would cut entitlement programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Mr. President, keep your promises. Today, get on the phone. Tell Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell that you will veto any bill that cuts Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. https://t.co/0VTSpx65Kl — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 3, 2017

Kirk tweeted back, noting that the Trump administration had completed or was pursuing many of the president’s campaign promises — among them moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, nominating conservative judges to the federal bench and tax reform.

Cut taxes ✅

Embassy to Jerusalem✅

Building a wall ✅

Conservative justices ✅

Shredding Obamacare ✅

Massive deregulation ✅

All star cabinet picks ✅

ISIS near total destruction ✅

US energy dominance ✅ Promises made, promises kept! https://t.co/sH4XA4oh4g — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 7, 2017

TRENDING: ‘Mob Boss’ Nikki Haley Pushes MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to His Breaking Point (Video)

Since taking office, Trump has continually pushed for tax reform. Both the House and Senate passed their versions of the GOP tax bill without any Democrat support. Congress then reconciled the two versions in order to have a new plan sign by the president before Christmas.

Although Congress’ first attempt at repealing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (better known as Obamacare) was unsuccessful, the tax plan repealed the individual mandate requiring Americans to enroll in health insurance or pay a fine.

The move has been championed by conservatives and largely panned by Obamacare supporters.

Immigration remains a hot button issue. The administration has revealed prototypes for the long-awaited wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In September the president ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era executive order that allowed illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. as children to remain in the country.

The issue has been turned over to Congress.

In December the president announced that the U.S. will officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plans to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to the ancient city. The move has received harsh criticism, with many claiming it will undermine the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians.

Conservatives have generally reacted positively to the president’s appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, filling the seat left behind by the late Antonin Scalia.

RELATED: Trump Takes Aim at U.S. Postal Service with a Clear Message

Former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the position toward the end of his presidency, but the GOP-controlled Congress withheld consideration of the nomination until after the 2016 election.

Reports say Islamic State group militants have apparently been largely wiped out across the Middle East, as well.

According to CNBC, the Trump administration has shifted focus from “energy independence” as touted by previous administrations to “energy dominance.” Those efforts will reportedly include exportation of liquefied natural gas to Europe and Asia.

Meanwhile economists speculate that Trump administration economic policy, specifically deregulation, is encouraging business confidence, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Additionally, the Labor Department says that 228,000 new jobs have been reported as of December.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.