Share
News

Look: Barron Trump Holds Court with Table Full of Big Shots at Inauguration Event

 By Randy DeSoto  January 20, 2025 at 5:40pm
Share

First son Barron Trump appeared to be holding court at a luncheon at the Capitol following his father Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president.

Reuters reporter Bo Erickson posted on X, “One of the most interesting tables at the Inauguration luncheon is Barron Trump’s.”

“For the last 30 minutes, Jeff Bezos, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio have been locked into conversation with Trump’s youngest,” he added.

In the photograph, Trump appears to be making a point while Bezos, Rubio, and Thune listen in.

Erickson also pointed out that “no one appeared to be having more fun” at the luncheon than Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was a leader of the inaugural committee.

“Seated next to [Donald] Trump for more than an hour, the two almost never broke conversation. There was lots of laughing, hand shakes, pointing out people in the crowd,” the reporter said.

Do you think Barron Trump will run for office one day?

Barron Trump also earned plaudits for a classy gesture he made after the inaugural ceremony ended.

The younger Trump went out of his way to shake the hands of former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris as he was leaving the stage.

Related:
Arena Erupts as Barron Pulls Classic Hand-to-Ear Move to Excite the Crowd

Last month, first lady Melania Trump said that she’s very proud of her son, who is a freshman studying business at New York University.

She praised him for his role in helping his father win the presidency in November.

“He is a grown young man,” Melania Trump noted during a Fox News interview. “I’m very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation.”

“He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father. And it was incredible how he brought in success, because he knew exactly who his father needed to contact and to talk to,” the now-first lady said.

In particular, Barron reportedly told his father to go on various podcasts — such as, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” influencer Adin Ross’ stream on Kick, “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and the “PBD Podcast” with businessman Patrick Bet-David.

Altogether President Trump’s appearances racked up over 80 million views.

He won the 18-29 year-old male voter demographic 56 to 42 percent.

Young women also moved in Trump’s direction shifting from 33 percent support in 2020 to 40 percent in 2024’s election, according to a Tufts survey.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Pardons Tech Pioneer Who Was Arrested in Library's Sci-Fi Section, Given Two Life Sentences
Woke 'Bishop' Accidentally Reveals Her True Motive for Scolding Trump During Her Appearance on 'The View'
Trump Just Gave the Fire Victims in LA a Long Overdue Present That Will Change Everything
Even the Notoriously Liberal ADF Just Sprang to Elon's Defense, Crushes Media's 'Nazi Salute' Lie
Trump's First Cabinet Pick to Be Put Up for a Vote Receives Unanimous Confirmation - Marco Rubio Sworn In as Secretary of State
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation