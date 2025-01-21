Look: Barron Trump Holds Court with Table Full of Big Shots at Inauguration Event

First son Barron Trump appeared to be holding court at a luncheon at the Capitol following his father Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president.

Reuters reporter Bo Erickson posted on X, “One of the most interesting tables at the Inauguration luncheon is Barron Trump’s.”

“For the last 30 minutes, Jeff Bezos, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio have been locked into conversation with Trump’s youngest,” he added.

In the photograph, Trump appears to be making a point while Bezos, Rubio, and Thune listen in.

One of the most interesting tables at the Inauguration luncheon is Barron Trump’s (red arrow). For the last 30 minutes, Jeff Bezos, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio have been locked into conversation with Trump’s youngest. pic.twitter.com/zACsm56X7t — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

Erickson also pointed out that “no one appeared to be having more fun” at the luncheon than Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was a leader of the inaugural committee.

“Seated next to [Donald] Trump for more than an hour, the two almost never broke conversation. There was lots of laughing, hand shakes, pointing out people in the crowd,” the reporter said.

Trump points at Sen. Amy Klobuchar: 5 years after her presidential campaign to unseat him, no one appeared to be having more fun at this luncheon than Klobuchar, who was head of the Inauguration committee. Seated next to Trump for more than an hour, the two almost never broke… pic.twitter.com/SwIiU6QOAp — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

Do you think Barron Trump will run for office one day? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (110 Votes) No: 7% (8 Votes)

Barron Trump also earned plaudits for a classy gesture he made after the inaugural ceremony ended.

The younger Trump went out of his way to shake the hands of former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris as he was leaving the stage.

Barron shakes hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/FnbYrRXKju — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 20, 2025

Last month, first lady Melania Trump said that she’s very proud of her son, who is a freshman studying business at New York University.

She praised him for his role in helping his father win the presidency in November.

“He is a grown young man,” Melania Trump noted during a Fox News interview. “I’m very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation.”

Melania Trump reacts to Barron Trump’s development and rise in popularity. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/RBBpEOBSXV — AF Post (@AFpost) December 6, 2024

“He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father. And it was incredible how he brought in success, because he knew exactly who his father needed to contact and to talk to,” the now-first lady said.

In particular, Barron reportedly told his father to go on various podcasts — such as, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” influencer Adin Ross’ stream on Kick, “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and the “PBD Podcast” with businessman Patrick Bet-David.

Altogether President Trump’s appearances racked up over 80 million views.

He won the 18-29 year-old male voter demographic 56 to 42 percent.

Young women also moved in Trump’s direction shifting from 33 percent support in 2020 to 40 percent in 2024’s election, according to a Tufts survey.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.