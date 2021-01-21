Democratic leaders spent the majority of 2020 flouting their own COVID-19 mandates, and on Wednesday, President Joe Biden disregarded the most sweeping one just hours after signing it.

After his inauguration, Biden signed an executive order that will force people to wear masks while on federal property.

“It is the policy of my Administration to halt the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by relying on the best available data and science-based public health measures. Such measures include wearing masks when around others, physical distancing, and other related precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Biden declared in the executive order, which was signed just after the federal government packed troops and celebrities into the country’s capital.

“Accordingly, to protect the Federal workforce and individuals interacting with the Federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of Government services and activities, on-duty or on-site Federal employees, on-site Federal contractors, and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines,” the order said.

Biden even sent out a wondrous virtue signal of a tweet touting the efficacy of covering your face at all times.

“Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America,” he (or someone running his Twitter account) posted.

Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2021

So did Biden wear a mask for every second Wednesday as he was paraded around on federal property after being crowned as the savior of democracy by the country’s irredeemable activist media?

Of course not.

Biden took off his mask to pose for photos and video while visiting the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday evening. That memorial is, of course, federal property, but Biden is a Democrat and Democrats are more or less public health hypocrites — as they’ve shown us for nearly a year.

Former Daily Beast and Deadspin reporter Timothy Burke tweeted a video of Biden listening to cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s rendition of “Amazing Grace.” He wasn’t wearing a mask.

Burke apparently sensed he needed to offer Biden some protection for the obvious display of hypocrisy, so in a follow-up tweet, he clarified the why with regard to Biden daring to show his full face on federal property.

“Here’s the whole thing. I confirmed that there was a PA speaker in there with the program feed, so Biden was indeed hearing Yo-Yo Ma’s performance as it was being aired,” Burke said. “He wore his mask immediately prior to this and put it back on as soon as he finished his TV hit.”

Here’s the whole thing. I confirmed that there was a PA speaker in there with the program feed, so Biden was indeed hearing Yo-Yo Ma’s performance as it was being aired. He wore his mask immediately prior to this and put it back on as soon as he finished his TV hit. pic.twitter.com/H9yOT5QXaV — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 21, 2021

None of this is a surprise. Democrats, and indeed most politicians, are well-versed in putting on an act for the cameras. But Americans aren’t as dumb as the Washington elites think we are, which is why seemingly fewer people take orders such as Biden’s mask mandate seriously.

Biden’s own family didn’t seem concerned about the Lincoln Memorial devolving into a super spreader event, per Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein.

The older Biden grandkids, plus Ashley Biden in a chic tux, take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/P0C57DooyX — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2021

Biden and his family should all be free to make their own decisions when it comes to personal health and comfort — as should the rest of us. But he denied countless Americans the opportunity he and his family enjoyed Wednesday by way of an executive order, which was signed just hours before.

