Look: More Democrat Texts Leak, Exposing Senator's Brutal Comments on Dem Women

Hats off to Ruben Gallego: The Democratic senator apparently managed to perfectly sum up his party. Granted, he did it in private, but a start’s a start.

In a series of leaked text messages reported first by conservative outlet Human Events, Gallego, who’s serving his first term representing Arizona in the upper chamber, mocked the appearance of Democratic women and lamented that his party used to be cooler.

In the text thread, Gallego responds to an encouragement about rising within the Democratic ranks by saying, “Oh man have you met my party? I have been yelling at them this whole time.”

“Hahaha my point exactly,” the other unidentified individual in the chat says, saying that he’d “gained the strength and the wisdom” and it “seems like it’s time for you to flex and battle your way to the top of that party.”

We might disagree on that assessment — and so, too, would the Democrats after they see these — but what followed from Gallego wasn’t necessarily inaccurate.

“We look like the not fun party,” Gallego said. “Always telling and correcting people. Not allowing men to be men. Women to be hot.”

“We used to be the party of sec [sic] drugs and rock and roll,” he said.

He added elsewhere that “Dem women look like Dem men and Dem men look like women.”

BREAKING: Human Events has received leaked text messages from Senator Reuben Gallego (D-AZ) “Dem women look like Dem men, Dem men look like women” pic.twitter.com/0t0xOTHYgp — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 25, 2025

While these messages were likely to inspire some wrath from Democratic colleagues, that wrath is likely to be tempered by the fact that Gallego isn’t necessarily wrong — and voters know it.

Add to that the fact that, later on Tuesday, the Arizona senator doubled down on what he said in the texts, although in a roundabout sort of way:

WATCH: Asked Senator @RubenGallego about the leaked texts, he tells me he’s been “very clear about where I think the party needs to be, I think we have to be an open and bigger tent party,” adding he is “more sad about the situation that a friend of mine tried to exploit the… https://t.co/GhYTeJCjoG pic.twitter.com/kWezY9fDvq — Ben Brown (@bdbrown473) November 25, 2025

And now, they’re the party of puberty blockers, Chappell Roan, and transcribing your patriarchal dreams with your therapist.

If that last one sounds oddly specific, it’s because it comes from Aftyn Behn, a Tennessee state representative trying to work her way into a gig as a U.S. representative during a special election in December:

🚨 Democrat nominee for the upcoming TN07 special election Aftyn Behn condemns women who get married and start families– saying it’s the product of “deeply patriarchal structures”: “My therapist always asks me to transcribe my dreams and the recurring dream I’ve had is standing… pic.twitter.com/LTsYj0im7Q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 24, 2025

It’s not just that Behn is this cycle’s Jon Ossoff, an opportunist looking to stir up any kind of Democratic anger and turn it into a better gig for herself via a special election for a vacant seat. It’s that she’s effectively a caricature of everything Democratic in 2025, still.

Caricatures are useful inasmuch as they define what’s wrong with an entity: In this case, hysterical, neutered, neurotic, resentful, denatured, unpleasant, reproachful, and darned proud of all of that.

Naturally, it’s only a matter of time before Gallego’s remarks become fodder for some Democrat struggle-session regarding whether or not he was offensive. What volume it happens at — and whether it’s in public or private — is yet to be determined.

The only thing I can tell you is that nobody is going to stop to think whether or not it’s true. How many other Democrats know that this is all insane, yet they go along with like Gallego does because they’re servants of their party’s ideology instead of the truth? I can tell you that the answer definitely isn’t just him — but nobody else is going to say it, at least in public. Heck, we’re calling him brave for saying it in private and then sort of affirming it in public. To say that’s a first for a Democrat in 2025 is telling about where the party is.

